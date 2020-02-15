NBA players 'enjoy' Steph Curry being out, says Giannis Antetokounmpo

For five years, Steph Curry and the Warriors ran roughshod over the NBA, reaching five consecutive NBA Finals and putting together the league's greatest regular season ever with 73 wins in 2016.

The 2019-20 season has not gone quite the same for Golden State, as Curry remains out since suffering a broken hand on Oct. 30, while the Warriors now own the league's worst record at the All-Star break.

It's safe to say players around the NBA haven't exactly sympathized with the organization's precipitous downturn.

Giannis on Steph Curry: "Let me be honest with you. The players, we kind of enjoy that he's not playing - not enjoy that he's hurt. We want him to be healthy, but he just makes it way, way tougher for the rest of the league." — Diamond Leung (@diamond83) February 15, 2020

"Let me be honest with you," Giannis told reporters during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. "The players, we kind of enjoy that he's not playing - not enjoy that he's hurt. We want him to be healthy, but he just makes it way, way tougher for the rest of the league."

It's not the first time players have publicly stated their appreciation for the Warriors no longer being the unstoppable force they became in the 2010s.

The guard definitely has made life more difficult for defenders over the years, as Curry owns four first-team All-Pro honors as well as the most 3-point field goals among active NBA players.

Curry reportedly is aiming to return to the court in early March and given the Mar. 14 matchup in Milwaukee between his Bucks and the Warriors, Antetokounmpo's reprieve from facing the two-time MVP might not last much longer.

