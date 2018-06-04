NBA players debated LeBron's future on Twitter during Game 2

The NBA Finals are still going on, but all anyone wants to talk about is whether LeBron James is going to opt out and sign elsewhere in the offseason. It’s not just optimistic fans and curious media members, either. A couple of active NBA players debated that question on Twitter as Game 2 was going on!

The whole debate appears to have started after Jamal Crawford of the Minnesota Timberwolves sent out the following tweet.


That inspired Jared Dudley of the Phoenix Suns to chime in and say James will have more help next season.

At that point, Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum asked where James would get that help. That started a debate between the two players.




OK, so let’s recount all the things we learned from that exchange:

• Jared Dudley thinks the Houston Rockets are a great landing spot for LeBron James
• C.J. McCollum doesn’t hate the prediction, but says the Rockets need to make room for James
• Jared Dudley believes he’s a “GM/Coach in the making”
• That might not be a crazy thought. Both Dudley and McCollum were keenly aware of Houston’s cap situation and what it would take for the team to land James.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst got involved briefly, telling McCollum some believe the Cavs should trade the eighth pick for him. McCollum asked if that was his going price these days. Dudley responded to that by saying McCollum isn’t going anywhere.

The whole thing was kinda surreal. It’s one thing for analysts and media personalities to endlessly debate LeBron’s future, but it’s a whole different thing when active players are having a spirited discussion about his landing spot.

Turns out, NBA players are just like us. They enjoy this stuff too!


See. Even Jared Dudley agrees.

A few NBA players discussed LeBron James’ free agency during Game 2 of the NBA Finals. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
