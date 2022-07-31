NBA players and fans honor Bill Russell on social media

Bill Russell, NBA legend, pioneer, civil rights hero, Hall of Famer, and a thousand other incredible things, died on Sunday at 88. He immensely changed basketball and sports as a whole, both on the court and off.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on Russell's passing, emphasizing his "vigorous" crusade for civil rights and social justice.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Bill Russell: pic.twitter.com/DGX6ukOT4b — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 31, 2022

The Boston Celtics, the only team Russell ever played for, put their statement about Russell's passing on Twitter.

Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports - an 11-time NBA champion, including winning eight consecutive titles, a five-time MVP, an Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA’s first Black head coach. (2/4) — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 31, 2022

Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn his passing and celebrate his enormous legacy in basketball, Boston, and beyond. (4/4) — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 31, 2022

Current and former NBA players expressed their deep sadness at the death of Russell.

RIP to one of the greatest athletes ever — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

I’m honored to be able to have spent time with you @RealBillRussell thank you for everything you stood for you #forever6 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace 🕊thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for 💚 pic.twitter.com/kvDaIsjpGG — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

I’ll never forget this day we was like kids sitting around a camp fire listening to your stories pic.twitter.com/ZX3DDPRAwt — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

Thanku for being a trailblazer , pioneer Thanku for setting the bar , for ur kind words of wisdom, Thanku for that great laugh u had . I can go on all day about what u meant to me . Today is a sad day for the NBA family u will be forever missed #6 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

Charles Barkley's statement regarding the passing of Bill Russell pic.twitter.com/kVwqnBchzO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 31, 2022

"I was drafted by Bill Russell. My first NBA coach was Bill Russell."@TheJetOnTNT reflects on his relationship with the NBA Legend pic.twitter.com/DwMF6InCer — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 31, 2022

One of the most dominant players in @NBA History. An 11 times NBA Champion and one of the best to have ever done it.



I’ll forever be honored to have met you. Thank you for everything you have given to the game and all of us. Rest in peace, @RealBillRussell. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HOouLIrXWv — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 31, 2022

Rest in peace Bill Russell you were everything we all aspired to be, your winning spirit will live forever my friend. Thank you for your words of wisdom. pic.twitter.com/rBjFS6nhzW — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 31, 2022

Rest easy big guy! The game will forever be about buckets!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MqdmKyF6iL — R.HollisJefferson (@IAmCHAP24) July 31, 2022

I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of the greatest winner the game of basketball has ever seen, a legend, hall of famer, mentor and my friend for over 30 years, Bill Russell. 💔 pic.twitter.com/iiSkVq2kdn — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

RIP Bill Russell. Legends are forever. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5ADklOjKRy — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) July 31, 2022

Kobe on the late, great Bill Russell 💜💛💔



pic.twitter.com/Pg0bl9eGyM — Lakers Global 🌎💜💛 (@LakersGlobal) July 31, 2022

Michael Jordan on the passing of Bill Russell: pic.twitter.com/kQfRPgUoAB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 31, 2022

“Look, all I know is, the guy won two NCAA championships, 50-some college games in a row, the [’56] Olympics, then he came to Boston and won 11 championships in 13 years, and they named a fucking tunnel after Ted Williams.”



- Tommy Heinsohn, 1999



RIP Bill Russell — rock of love bret hart (@galvalaylow) July 31, 2022

Former President Barack Obama, who gave Russell the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, reflected on Russell's legacy.

Story continues

Today, we lost a giant.



As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 31, 2022

For decades, Bill endured insults and vandalism, but never let it stop him from speaking up for what’s right. I learned so much from the way he played, the way he coached, and the way he lived his life.



Michelle and I send our love to Bill’s family, and everyone who admired him. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 31, 2022

Celtics fans, NBA fans, media members, and the entire sports world mourned his passing on Sunday afternoon, sharing memories, photos, and stories on social media.

Bill Russell, the greatest Celtic, the definition of the black athlete heritage, at 88. RIP 😢 pic.twitter.com/cKbJYl8iFx — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) July 31, 2022

Man… Bill Russell.



One of the most important athletes who ever lived. And one of the greatest. RIP. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 31, 2022

Favorite part of going to The National last year was seeing the collection of Bill Russell’s memorabilia. And now I wish I had taken more pictures of it. pic.twitter.com/fAtjy4rBJc — Adam Jacobi (@adam_jacobi) July 31, 2022

Legends are forever.



RIP Bill Russell, truly a titan of our game. pic.twitter.com/EKpLABwzmT — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell is one of the true Great Americans. One of the few to actually live up to the standard we all collectively aspire to (and pretend to achieve) — Brian (@BrianJDraft) July 31, 2022

"I never considered it a good defensive play until we had the ball."



Watch these highlights and listen to the commentary. Bill Russell was an unparalleled great. pic.twitter.com/rqP7gVk2DX — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell. An icon, doing it all in chucks. pic.twitter.com/tz3Tnj5SP4 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell was one of the kindest, most thoughtful people I’ve ever met. Once called out of the blue because he thought I looked sad on TV…best pep talk of my life. RIP — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 31, 2022

In recognition of what Russell had to go through as a Black athlete in the 1950s and 1960s, some posted stories about the racism Russell faced.

What was Bill Russell's life like while he was racking up 11 rings? His daughter writes: pic.twitter.com/ETKKvEbDfX — austin walker (@austin_walker) July 31, 2022

A reminder of some of what Russell went through. pic.twitter.com/ZWHgFcoj8B — Jay Davis (@JayDavis_1981) July 31, 2022

Russell, who marched with Martin Luther King Jr., put his blood, sweat, and tears into the fight for civil rights, and more than once put his career on the line.

One of my fav Bill Russell stories is this anecdote from 1964 All Star game.



Russell wanted the all stars to strike to force the league to provide a pension plan. Wilt wanted to play the game. They agreed to take a vote and striking won 11-9. The NBA caved 15 mins before tipoff. pic.twitter.com/do0vEnwDDF — Bennett Herbert (@bendog28) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1975. He didn’t accept that honor until 2019 because the NBA had yet to induct Chuck Cooper, the man who broke the NBA’s color barrier. Nobody has ever had a stronger moral code than William Felton Russell. — 🕊 (@ColeyMick) July 31, 2022

It was always bigger than basketball for Bill Russell. RIP pic.twitter.com/mSCYwaGtcI — Arya (@aryahoops) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell:



-Led a player protest after Black Celtics players were refused service in Kentucky (unheard of at the time)

-Participated in the March on Washington in 1963

-Vehemently defended Muhammad Ali's refusal to serve in armed forces (*extremely* unpopular at the time) — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) July 31, 2022

Russell will also be remembered for his sense of humor and his incredible, room-shaking laugh.

Bill Russell tells every legendary big man on stage "I would kick your ass" pic.twitter.com/rC1odkAWLU — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 27, 2017

RIP Bill Russell, the greatest Russell in league’s history💔 pic.twitter.com/SFfrc8lPny — hoopsdontstop 🗯 (@hoopsdontstop) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell tells Dwight Howard he just turned 103 years old pic.twitter.com/KjpBZV4r8a — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 31, 2022

Back in Charlotte a few years back for the ASG, we wished him a happy birthday.

He sat for a minute, leaned in, and told us to never even attempt to live that long.

Then he laughed harder than I’ve ever heard someone laugh.

Comfortably the best moment of my life. pic.twitter.com/R0tpUwexVX — 🕊 (@ColeyMick) July 31, 2022

He famously enjoyed flipping the bird to other players, and was caught on camera more than a few times with his middle finger raised to the heavens.

Bill Russell ruled for a lot of reasons. He was one of the greatest defenders ever. Most prolific champion ever. One of the great fighters for racial equality of his time.



Oh, and dude also LOVED flipping people off. pic.twitter.com/PPcbk6taHi — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell just flipped off another NBA legend. His latest victim? Vince Carter! pic.twitter.com/biFLEEXerX — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) July 12, 2018

that one time Bill Russell flipped off Charles Barkley just because pic.twitter.com/JO7iCm4og2 — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 31, 2022