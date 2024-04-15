NBA player intentionally misses free throw to get Clippers fans free chicken

It appears that former Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanović still has love for the fans in Southern California.

While suited up for the Houston Rockets in the regular season finale at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, the 7-foot-4 big man understood the game’s situation. With an 8-point lead in hand and under five minutes left in the game, Marjanović felt the crowd’s anticipation grow after he missed the first of two free-throw attempts.

As part of a promotion with Chick-Fil-A, all fans in attendance at Clippers’ home games receive a free chicken sandwich if a player from the opposing team misses two consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter.

So what did Marjanović do? He delivered.

In hilarious fashion, he appeared to mouth “I got you” toward fans before taking his second shot and lofted up an off-balance effort toward the basket. The ball rattled off the rim and the crowd went crazy.

Boban chicken

While jogging back to the defensive end of the court, Marjanović pointed to Clippers fans in solidarity. He previously played for the team for part of the 2018-19 season.

The Rockets won the game 116-105, ending their season with an even record of 41-41. The Clippers are still going, however.

In its final season at Crypto.com Arena, L.A. wrapped up the NBA Western Conference’s No. 4 seed for the playoffs. The Clippers will face Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in a best-of-seven series in the first round.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.