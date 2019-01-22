NBA player Draymond Green is engaged to former Basketball Wives personality Hazel Renee, and the news itself was announced by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“The time’s been great,” Kerr told reporter on Monday, January 22. “A nice change of pace during the middle of the season, especially in mid-January. Beautiful weather here, and a lot of guys have brought family members. Draymond got engaged. A lot of great stuff.”

View this post on Instagram End of 2018 Highlights with my Clan! Happy New Year! A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Dec 31, 2018 at 4:15pm PST

Green will soon begin planing a wedding to Renee, an actress who had a brief stint on the Real Housewives of Atlanta and Basketball Wives.

Neither Green nor Renee has publicly announced their relationship status update just yet. Green has two children from a previous relationship, while Renee has one daughter with her ex.

