NBA Player Draymond Green Is Engaged to Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Personality Hazel Renee
NBA player Draymond Green is engaged to former Basketball Wives personality Hazel Renee, and the news itself was announced by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
“The time’s been great,” Kerr told reporter on Monday, January 22. “A nice change of pace during the middle of the season, especially in mid-January. Beautiful weather here, and a lot of guys have brought family members. Draymond got engaged. A lot of great stuff.”
View this post on Instagram
End of 2018 Highlights with my Clan! Happy New Year!
A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Dec 31, 2018 at 4:15pm PST
Green will soon begin planing a wedding to Renee, an actress who had a brief stint on the Real Housewives of Atlanta and Basketball Wives.
Neither Green nor Renee has publicly announced their relationship status update just yet. Green has two children from a previous relationship, while Renee has one daughter with her ex.
View this post on Instagram
All season long….to support. To love. To not give you headaches but be a place of peace. A personal masseuse. Temple rubs that knock you out when you can’t sleep. There is no better place I’d rather be but with you on this amazing journey! Where most would feel entitled…I am Thankful! This is what #Happy looks likkkee #AllSmiles #ThreeRings #Champions #BackToBack Now Go Talk All That Big Shhhh Champ @money23green
A post shared by Hazel Renee (@lovehazelrenee) on Jun 13, 2018 at 11:47am PDT
View this post on Instagram
Whew…this was the quickest summer ever! Today starts the continuation of YOUR time, YOUR moment, YOUR journey!! Be GREAT #NewSeasonWhoDis
A post shared by Hazel Renee (@lovehazelrenee) on Sep 29, 2018 at 11:17am PDT
