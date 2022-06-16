NBA player arrested in Richmond on drug charges

Jun. 16—Montrezl Harrell, a forward for the Charlotte Hornets, was arrested in May and now faces marijuana trafficking charges.

According to police documents, on May 12 in Richmond, a trooper with the Kentucky State Police pulled over a 2020 Honda Pilot for following the vehicle in front of it too closely. Upon making the traffic stop, the trooper could allegedly smell marijuana.

Text in an arrest citations stated that Harrell was a passenger of the vehicle and admitted to being in possession of the marijuana — allegedly revealing a small amount that was in his sweatpants.

A search of the vehicle allegedly produced three pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana.

A preliminary hearing in Madison County District Court is currently scheduled for July 13, 2022, with Judge Charles Hardin presiding.

Harrell was charged with trafficking in marijuana (less than five pounds), a felony charge. He is being represented by attorney Mark Dean.

Harrell started his career playing for the University of Louisville. He has been in the NBA for seven seasons — playing for teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets before joining the Charlotte Hornets.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.