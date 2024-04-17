NBA play-in tournament: Lakers advance to playoffs, Kings to meet Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (L) logged 20 points and 15 rebounds in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday in New Orleans. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 17 (UPI) -- LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers overcame a 40-point effort from Zion Williamson to beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game of the NBA play-in tournament, advancing to the playoffs.

James totaled 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the 110-106 victory Tuesday in New Orleans. The Lakers earned the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and will face the No. 2 Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

"All the percentages and that [stuff] is over with," James told reporters. "It's about just winning the game."

The Pelicans will now meet the Sacramento Kings to determine the No. 8 slot -- the final playoff seed in the Western Conference playoff picture. They could be without Williamson, who exited in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game because of a left leg injury.

"He is going to get some imaging on it [Wednesday] and we will figure out more," Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Williamson. "That's the report I got back. We will see what happens when we get the results back."

The Kings beat the No. 10 Golden State Warriors in the other Western Conference play-in game Tuesday in Sacramento.

Williamson and the Pelicans outshot the Lakers 46.2% to 41.7% in the first play-in game. They also edged the Lakers 50-41 in rebounding, 30-24 in assists and 62-36 in points in the paint. The Lakers shot 40% from 3-point range, compared to the Pelicans' 30% clip.

The first quarter featured seven lead changes before the Pelicans ended the frame with a 14-5 run to carry a 34-26 edge into the second.

Williamson scored 10 over the first 12 minutes. Veteran guard D'Angelo Russell scored 13 for the Lakers.

James and the Lakers roared back in the second quarter, outshooting their foes 58.8% to 30.4%. The Pelicans went 0 for 7 from 3-point range in the quarter. They were outscored 34-16 and trailed 60-50 at halftime.

The Lakers used a 15-2 run to fuel that surge early on in the second quarter. They increased their advantage to 18 midway through the third. The Pelicans answered with runs of 7-0 and 6-0 in that quarter, but still trailed 83-76 to start the fourth.

They went on another 13-2 run in the final frame to tie the score with 3:53 remaining. They tied the score three more times down the stretch, but could not pull ahead.

Williamson, who tied the score at 95-95 with 3:19 remaining, left the game six seconds later. He limped to the bench before slamming a towel on the ground and going to the locker room. He did not return.

He made 17 of 27 shots and logged 11 rebounds and five assists in the loss. Power forward Larry Nance Jr. chipped in 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists off the Pelicans bench.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis totaled 20 points and 15 rebounds. Russell scored 21 points for the Lakers, who will meet the Nuggets for Game 1 of their first-round series at 8:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Denver.

In Tuesday's play-in tournament nightcap, forward Keegan Murray scored 32 points to lead the Kings to a 118-94 triumph over the Golden State Warriors. The Kings totaled 28 assists and eight turnovers. The Warriors logged 19 assists and 16 turnovers.

Stephen Curry scored 22 points and was 3 of 7 from 3-point range in the loss. Fellow Warriors guard Klay Thompson was 0 for 10 from the field, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range, en route to zero points.

The Kings will battle the Pelicans will host the Kings at 9:30 p.m. Friday in New Orleans for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

The first two Eastern Conference play-in tournament games will air Wednesday on ESPN. The No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers will host the No. 8 Miami Heat at 7 p.m. in Philadelphia. The winner will clinch the No. 7 seed. The loser will face the No. 10 Atlanta Hawks or No. 9 Chicago Bulls to determine the No. 8 seed.

The Bulls will host the Hawks at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Chicago.