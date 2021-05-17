  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NBA play-in games: What you need to know about new NBA playoff format

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The NBA postseason is here.

The playoffs are not just yet.

It’s a distinction with a difference.

The teams participating in the play-in games are not considered playoff teams. Only the teams who fill the No. 7 and 8 seeds in both conferences after the play-in games will be able say they made the playoffs.

The league implemented the play-in game to give more teams a chance to make the playoffs, create late-season excitement, make more games meaningful and curb tanking.

Four teams from the Eastern Conference (Boston, Washington, Indiana, Charlotte) and four teams from the Western Conference (Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State, Memphis, San Antonio) will participate in the play-in game format.

The Wizards needed an unexpected 17-6 finish to the season to make the play-in scenario, and the Lakers couldn’t avoid it.

Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and the Wizards will face the Celtics in the first play-in game on Tuesday.
Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and the Wizards will face the Celtics in the first play-in game on Tuesday.

How the play-in game works

The seventh- and eighth-place teams in each conference play each other and the winner earns the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game plays the winner of the 9-10 game. The winner of that game becomes the No. 8 seed. To give the teams that had a better record during the regular season an advantage, teams 7-8 need to win just one play-in game to advance and teams 9-10 need to win two games.

Play-in game schedule, including times, TV info, odds

The play-in games take place Tuesday-Friday with the 16-team, best-of-7 playoffs beginning Saturday.

All times Eastern

Tuesday

Eastern Conference

Tenth-place Charlotte (plus-3) vs. ninth-place Indiana, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Eighth-place Washington (+1½) vs. seventh-place Boston, 9 p.m., TNT

Wednesday

Western Conference

Tenth-place San Antonio (+ 3½) vs. ninth-place Memphis, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Eighth-place Golden State (+4½) vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN

Thursday

Eastern Conference

Ninth-10th winner vs. 7-8 loser, 8 p.m., TNT

Friday

Western Conference

Ninth-10th winner vs. 7-8 loser, start time TBD, ESPN

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How do NBA play-in games work? Schedule, TV info, how to watch

Recommended Stories

  • NBA betting: The 5 trends you need to know for the play-in tournament

    The NBA will hold its first-ever play-in tournament this week, and one of the games features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

  • Bettor wins $157K on three-game parlay, which included Blazers vs. Nuggets

    A long shot bet tied to the first bucket of each game paid off!

  • Brian Grant commits to Tennessee

    Tennessee Vols' football recruiting news.

  • After long road back, Bradley Beal thrilled to return to postseason

    Bradley Beal is the happiest he's been on the court in a while. He's finally winning again.

  • Steph Curry ending strange struggles at Lakers key for Warriors

    The numbers for Steph Curry at Staples Center are not pretty.

  • Gaetz Wingman Pleads Guilty in Latest Threat to Congressman

    Office of Seminole County Tax Collector/ReutersRep. Matt Gaetz’s wingman, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty Monday to six charges, including sex trafficking, laying the groundwork for him to testify against associates he claims to have supplied with young women.Although Gaetz’s name does not appear in the plea agreement that Greenberg signed with federal prosecutors, Greenberg did name him in a confession letter that was obtained by The Daily Beast.In that handwritten note, which Florida prosecutors also obtained, Greenberg wrote that both he and Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old—though Greenberg claimed the two men did not know she was underage at the time.The Republican congressman has denied having sex with anyone underage, even though Greenberg wrote in his note that he informed Gaetz the girl was a minor when he learned how old she was.Rep. Matt Gaetz Snorted Cocaine With Escort Who Had ‘No Show’ Gov’t JobGreenberg’s troubles began when the U.S. Secret Service began investigating him for misusing his role as the Seminole County Tax Collector—which soon mushroomed into several probes.He was ultimately hit with 33 counts for crimes ranging from making fake IDs to using state resources to mine Bitcoin. In the plea deal filed last week, Greenberg agreed to cop to six felonies, including sex trafficking of a child, wire fraud, and stalking. The other 27 counts will be dismissed in exchange for his cooperation.Gaetz is adopting a public air of nonchalance about the scandal, joking during a political appearance in Ohio over the weekend that he is “being falsely accused of exchanging money for naughty favors” and then bizarrely trying to equate those allegations with a congressional budgetary process known as earmarking.As he said during a speech in Miami last month, “The smears against me range from distortions of my personal life to wild—and I mean wild—conspiracy theories.”Since Gaetz was revealed to be a target of the investigation, pressure has mounted on him week by week with new, damaging allegations. Last week, The Daily Beast reported that two witnesses place Gaetz in a Florida hotel room after a 2019 GOP fundraiser, snorting cocaine with an escort who had a no-show state job through Greenberg.A source familiar with the investigation told The Beast that Greenberg will identify that escort, Megan Zalonka, to investigators as one of more than 15 young women Gaetz paid for sex.Investigators are now trying to unravel an alleged prostitution ring that includes predatory sexual behavior with a 17-year-old.Venmo payments between Gaetz and Greenberg show that Gaetz paid his friend to “Hit up” that teenager soon after she turned 18. The confession letter also details how Greenberg “did see the acts occur firsthand” and set up many of Gaetz’s paid sexual encounters with young college students, and at least one Venmo transaction shows Gaetz paying Greenberg with the love hotel emoji (“🏩”) in the memo field. By pleading guilty, Greenberg becomes the first publicly-known individual to strike a bargain with the government, positioning him to become a witness against co-conspirators. But sources tell The Daily Beast that investigators are also putting pressure on other associates and potential witnesses, including Gaetz’s own ex-girlfriend and Greenberg’s friends.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • David Haye makes Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua knockout prediction

    The two Brits are set to finally meet this summer

  • The Nets’ playoff picture following the win over the Bulls

    Here is the the Nets' playoff picture following the win over the Bulls on Saturday.

  • Who will win 2021 PGA Championship? Betting tips and tournament picks

    Rory McIlroy enters as a firm favourite to lift the Wanamaker Trophy for a third time

  • As regular season ends, NBA's play-in games take shape

    Bring on the play-in, with the NBA's regular season complete and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers still not officially in the postseason. The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups: No. 7 Boston will host No. 8 Washington, and No. 9 Indiana host No. 10 Charlotte in the NBA’s first elimination game this season.

  • Musk Hits Crypto, AT&T/Discovery and China's Rebound - What's Moving Markets

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Steph Curry was dazzling, triple-threat Russell Westbrook was historic and other NBA superlatives

    Steph Curry was dazzling, triple-threat Russell Westbrook was historic and the other NBA superlatives from a very interesting regular season campaign.

  • Jaguars waive Ryquell Armstead after running back missed 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving on from running back Ryquell Armstead, who missed all of last season on the COVID-19 reserve list.

  • Golf's best chase PGA crown as threats abound at windy Kiawah

    Blustery winds, marshland waste areas and even alligators welcomed the world's best golfers to formidable Kiawah Island on Monday for the first official practice round of the 103rd PGA Championship.

  • Brazil to receive ingredients from China for 25 million vaccine shots in coming days

    Brazil will receive ingredients from China to produce up to 25 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday and early next week, Health Ministry and political officials said on Monday. Rodrigo Cruz, executive secretary at the Health Ministry, said the Fiocruz biomedical center will receive two lots of ingredients for 18 million AstraZeneca shots on Saturday, while Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria said the state's Butantan biomedical institute will receive ingredients for 7 million shots on May 26.

  • Source: Over 80 49ers players attend on-field workouts first day

    Rookies joined the veterans Monday for the 49ers' first day of on-field workouts in Santa Clara.

  • Explainer: Will attorney-client privilege apply to Giuliani's communications?

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is clashing with prosecutors over how to determine whether materials seized from his home and offices last month are covered by "attorney-client privilege." Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating the former New York City mayor’s dealings with Ukrainian oligarchs while working for then-U.S. President Trump. In a letter made public on Monday, Giuliani's lawyers objected to the "broad and sweeping nature" of searches conducted on April 28 at Giuliani's home and office, where electronic devices were seized, as well as a November 2019 search of his Apple iCloud account.

  • 2021 Preakness Stakes complete order of finish and payoffs

    The final official numbers from Saturday’s 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

  • Clippers and first-round opponent Mavericks still seek postseason breakthroughs

    The Mavericks won their season series against the Clippers, including a 51-point blowout in December, but Kawhi Leonard and Kristaps Porzingis missed that game.

  • NBA Play-in schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch

    It's the first time the NBA has had a play-in tournament outside the bubble.