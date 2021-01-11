NBA Pivot Plays: Monday 1/11

Welcome back to another NBA daily fantasy season! This article will provide my top daily fantasy pivot plays meant for GPP tournament success. Remember to check the confirmed lineups at Rotoworld Starting Lineups before lock. The most up to date information is crucial for daily fantasy success.

Point Guard

Most people will be flocking towards De’Aaron Fox tonight with Buddy Hield questionable. As I’ve mentioned many times, Brogdon is a top-notch defender and makes for the perfect pivot play tonight. The ideal pivot play not only fades the chalk (Fox) but actively benefits from a poor performance by the chalk. Brogdon will undoubtedly benefit from a poor showing out of Fox. I’m projecting an uptick in steals, blocks, and rebounds for Brogdon. If Hield does in fact sit, I don’t mind investing in both guards from this game. With that said, Brogdon will be the lower owned of the two. Indiana is favored by -5.5 points with a 227.5 O/U.

Other PG Option: Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers (vs. Atlanta Hawks)

Shooting Guard

Reggie Bullock will be out tonight. This has the Knicks moving a backup guard to start (Austin Rivers most likely). Terry Rozier will benefit from this shift. Devonte Graham and Rozier will see a Knicks team that defends well. They allow the league’s 3rd lowest points per game at 105.1 so far this season. They allow the league’s lowest 3-point percentage (31.2%) and held Jamal Murray to nine total points last game. So, why do I like Rozier? Well, Rozier won’t be at the point. I believe they’ll use him as the first pass and let him do his thing. Whether the Knicks start Rivers, Quickley, or even if they move Barrett to the 2, Rozier sees favorable matchups tonight and I expect big things in a win for the Hornets. The Hornets are - 5.0 point favorites with a 222 O/U.

Other SG Option: Austin Rivers - New York Knicks (vs. Charlotte Hornets)

Small Forward

The 76ers are without many players tonight including Seth Curry, Shake Milton, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Ben Simmons. How do I see them scoring tonight? Mainly Joel Embiid although they do have some young talent on display in a point guard by the name of Tyrese Maxey. Maxey is a first-round pick (20th overall) out of the University of Kentucky. If Maxey can penetrate the defense and distribute the ball, Danny Green will be in for one hell of a game. Green is not a playmaker, not to say he doesn’t have an important role tonight. That role is to stay on the wing and drain the three when the ball is passed his way. Embiid is the obvious option but on a double team or busted play, Green is their second option and at his current salary, he’s definitely worth a look in all GPP formats. The 76ers are underdogs at +6.5 with a 221 O/U.

Other SF Option: Robert Covington - Portland Trail Blazers (vs. Toronto Raptors)

Power Forward

Mike Scott - Philadelphia 76ers (vs. Atlanta Hawks)

Scott is a pivot off of Joel Embiid. Scott is a seasoned big man who can hit the three and rack up fantasy points in a hurry (at low salaries). With a tough matchup in John Collins, I can see Scott getting 30+ minutes tonight baring any foul trouble. Tonight’s slate has major value, it’s up to us to invest in the value with the highest upside. Scott carries a GPP upside with cash game safety on tonight’s eight-game slate. Once again, The 76ers are underdogs at +6.5 with a 221 O/U.

Other PF Option: Julius Randle - New York Knicks (vs. Charlotte Hornets)

Center

Myles Turner - Indiana Pacers (vs. Sacramento Kings)

The Kings will struggle tonight if Buddy Hield is confirmed OUT. At the moment. he is questionable but his status for this game is crucial information when making your lineups tonight. Yes, Fox is worth a look but I think it’s more realistic for Hield’s absence to hinder Sacramento’s offense as opposed to handing Fox a massive game. This is the worst matchup to lose Hield for. I believe Turner sees the real uptick for this matchup, not to mention the Kings are allowing the league’s 3rd highest PPG average at 121.0 points per game and 5.8 blocks against per game. GPP Play of the Night.

Other C Option: Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers (vs. Atlanta Hawks)

Bargain Bin

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG Cole Anthony

SF Danny Green

PF Mike Scott

C Myles Turner *Top Play*