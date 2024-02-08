NBA: Philadelphia 76ers struggle without Joel Embiid in defeat by Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors won the most recent of their seven NBA championships in 2022

The Golden State Warriors won successive NBA road games for the first time since November against a Philadelphia 76ers side struggling without Joel Embiid.

The Warriors' 127-104 victory was the 76ers' seventh defeat in eight matches.

Cameroon's Embiid, the NBA's reigning Most Valuable Player, missed his fourth straight game and is out for at least another four weeks after knee surgery.

Andrew Wiggins top scored for Golden State with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga each added 18 points for the Warriors who secured their fourth win in five games - including a 109-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry managed just nine points in 25 minutes of action as Wiggins praised the collective effort of his team-mates.

"It's coming together. Tonight was a mindset of being aggressive," Wiggins said.

"It's a team effort. We're all a factor offensively and defensively, getting into it [and] stuck to the gameplan."

Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks 125-117, the Toronto Raptors clinched a 123-117 win over the Charlotte Hornets while the Cleveland Cavaliers triumphed 114-106 against the Washington Wizards.

The Miami Heat ran out 116-104 winners over the San Antonio Spurs, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the LA Clippers 117-106 and the Detroit Pistons cruised to a 133-120 success over the Sacramento Kings.