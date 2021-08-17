Report: Patrick Beverley traded for 2nd time in 3 days as Grizzlies send him to Timberwolves

The Patrick Beverley era in Memphis didn't last long.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Memphis Grizzlies are trading Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez.

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Patrick Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2021

If "hey, look, Patrick Beverley has been traded" sounds familiar, that's because it is. The Los Angeles Clippers traded Beverley to the Grizzlies on Sunday along with Rajon Rondo. Beverley had been with the Clippers for four years and was their longest-tenured player. His time with the Grizzlies lasted about 36 hours.

Woj gave a little explanation for why the Timberwolves would want Beverley on their roster, and why the Grizzlies would want Culver and Hernangomez.

Minnesota gets the toughness and leadership of Beverley for its young, developing roster. Gersson Rosas had Beverley on his team with Rockets and knows what he brings. Memphis continues to add talent along the margins, including Culver, who's only 22 and a former No. 6 pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2021

The Grizzlies get to add talent at the margins and the Timberwolves get the 33-year-old Beverley's "toughness and leadership" to help guide their "young, developing roster." It's a win for both teams involved, but it's not so positive for everyone involved.

Beverley, who hopefully didn't sign a lease in Memphis or start to move any of his belongings, will be on his third team in three days. And those teams have gotten progressively worse. The Clippers are an actual good team, and they traded Beverley to the Grizzlies, who at least made it to the playoffs last season. But then they traded him to the Timberwolves, one of the worst teams in the NBA. While Woj said their roster is "young" and "developing," that's really just a way to say "this team is not good."

Hopefully this is the last stop for Beverley and this trend of being traded to worse and worse teams doesn't continue. If it does, his next team might be the Detroit Pistons or Houston Rockets.

