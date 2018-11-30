NBA panel predicts Kevin Durant re-signs with Warriors in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch Saturday's Warriors-Pistons game streaming live at 4 p.m. PT on the MyTeams app.

Kevin Durant is in the midst of the best regular-season basketball he has played as a member of the Warriors. The "regular season" caveat is important because playoff performance is weighted significantly higher and the guy is the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP.

We should never ever forget that in 2017, Durant averaged 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals in the Finals, while shooting 55.6 percent overall and 47.4 percent from deep. That is truly mind-boggling. But we digress...

[RELATED: Kevin Durant details main reason for his incredible four-game stretch]

While almost all of the focus should be on what Durant is currently doing on the court, we simply can't ignore the other question that will hover over everything the next six months: "What will Durant do in free agency?"

Well. The folks over at ESPN asked 38 of their experts (meaning 38 people who cover the NBA) to predict the team Durant will play for next season.

The results:

1) Warriors -- 17 votes

2) Knicks -- 10 votes

3) Lakers -- 8 votes

4) Clippers -- 3 votes









I believe the Lakers are the biggest threat to Golden State but that's a conversation for another time.

Yes, you probably think about Durant's future nearly every day and go back-and-forth with your prediction. That's human nature and we don't blame you for that. But try to simply appreciate the opportunity to watch him night in and night out...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller