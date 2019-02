NBA panel changes its opinion on Kevin Durant's future with Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Kevin Durant's pending free agency has probably been discussed just as much (if not more) as the actual regular season games.

It's just the nature of the beast.

Back in late November, 38 people who cover the NBA for ESPN were asked to predict where Durant will play next season.

The results:

1) Warriors = 45 percent

2) Knicks = 26 percent

3) Lakers = 21 percent

4) Clippers = 8 percent







A lot has changed in three months. The panel was recently asked the same question and here are the results:

1) Knicks = 64 percent

2) Warriors = 33 percent

3) Lakers = 3 percent





Clearly, the Kristaps Porzingis trade (combined with Kyrie Irving backing off his long-term commitment to Boston) has changed many perspectives.

Hopefully your outlook right now is to relish watching the reigning two-time Finals MVP on a nightly basis and then worry about his future when the season officially comes to a close.

You should cherish the opportunity to see KD do stuff like this in a Warriors uniform:

This was NASTY by Durant. I don't think I've ever seen him hit a stepback 3 like this before pic.twitter.com/Mx7q534pix — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 26, 2019

Kevin Durant with the left to right crossover on Miles Bridges, and then slaps the backboard emphatically after his driving dunk pic.twitter.com/VibcvV0KWz — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 26, 2019

Over his last nine games, the 10-time All-Star is averaging 26.8 points and shooting just under 60 percent from the field. That's nuts.

You can't control what happens in July, so just enjoy each and every moment while you can.

