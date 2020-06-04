NBA owners approve 22-team format for resuming season with only Trail Blazers opposing

We already knew many key details of the NBA return format plan for the season:

Only the top 22 teams will continue.

Games will be held at Disney World in Orlando.

Each team will play eight more games (maybe with this schedule).

If the ninth-place team is within four games of the eighth-place team after those eight games, there will be a play-in series between the eighth- and ninth-place teams. To advance, the ninth-place team must win two games before the eighth-place team wins one.

Now, that plan is one step closer to becoming reality.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA approved a 22-team playoff format:

The NBA's Board of Governors have approved the 22-team format to resume 2019-20 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2020





Sources: Portland was the lone team that voted against the 22-team format. https://t.co/WxxADXEkNb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2020





It’s shocking the Trail Blazers, owned by Jody Allen, cast the protest vote. Portland – currently outside playoff position – will resume with a real chance to make the playoffs. What more did the Trail Blazers want?

Players must still approve the NBA return format plan. National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts said they wouldn’t necessarily vote on it. Union leadership has worked closely with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, certainly agreeing on the system before having owners vote on it.

Story continues

However, given the NBPA’s haphazard methods for polling the larger membership, I’m not sure how widespread support is. There is room for significant disagreement on how players – continuing vs. non-continuing – will have their salaries affected.

Still, I expect players approve the plan, maybe tomorrow.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The NBA Players Association has scheduled a virtual meeting for its membership Friday to discuss the NBA's 22-team return plan that owners are scheduled to approve today, @NYTSports has learned — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 4, 2020





Everything is just too far down the road to turn back now. The financial incentives are too high not to keep trying to play. Silver has successfully rallied nearly everyone toward uniting.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Among teams left out of Orlando resumption, some members of NBA’s Board of Governors disagree with 22-team format – but do plan to cast “yes” votes on call starting soon, sources tell ESPN. Proposal requires three-fourths support. It's expected to clear that hurdle with ease. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2020





Most of the remaining issues are minor details… like codifying a plan for health and safety.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

AP Source: The National Basketball Players Association and the NBA are working on a "lengthy" medical protocols document, the details of which will be shared with teams once those discussions are completed — and in plenty of time for teams to prepare for the Disney/ESPN arrival. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 4, 2020





NBA owners approve 22-team format for resuming season with only Trail Blazers opposing originally appeared on NBCSports.com