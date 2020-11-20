Report: NBA opens investigation into Bucks' ill-fated sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic

Anxiety about the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t the Milwaukee Bucks’ only headache after the collapse of their reported sign-and-trade deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The NBA has opened an investigation into the Bucks’ attempt to secure the Sacramento Kings sharpshooter ahead of free agency, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

The NBA has opened an investigation of the reported transaction involving Milwaukee and Sacramento that was to send Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Bucks via sign-and-trade after Friday's scheduled start of free agency, @NYTSports has learned — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 20, 2020

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press later confirmed the report, saying the investigation would look into how, or if, the two teams agreed on parameters of the deal.

AP can confirm The New York Times report that an investigation into how or if Milwaukee and Sacramento agreed on parameters of a sign-and-trade involving Bogdan Bogdanovic is underway. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 20, 2020

The Bucks had previously been reported to have struck a deal that would have sent Bogdanovic and forward Justin James to Milwaukee in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson. The move was part of a larger roster overhaul intended to keep Antetokounmpo happy ahead of his free agency next summer.

However, the deal seemed on the rocks just two days later on the night of the NBA draft, reportedly due to the not-insignificant oversight of Bogdanovic not agreeing to the deal. Hours later, it was reported that Bogdanovic would test restricted free agency after all.

The NBA’s investigation could be an indication that the league doesn’t quite believe that the Bucks were never in communication with Bogdanovic, who remains a member of the Kings until Friday and can’t communicate with other teams. Even if the two teams try to resurrect the deal after Friday, they won’t be able to make the same transaction because Milwaukee has already waived Ilyasova.

Whichever way it plays out, it’s still yet another problem for the Bucks to deal with as they try to keep a contender together for the foreseeable future.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's deal with the Bucks has triggered an NBA investigation. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

