NBA officials explain why Sixers big man Dwight Howard was ejected

The Philadelphia 76ers are still shorthanded at the big man spot right now. They are still missing Joel Embiid as he continues to rehab from a bone bruise he suffered on March 12 and due to trades, they only have one true center on the roster and that is Dwight Howard.

The 17-year veteran was tossed from Thursday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter after picking up two technical fouls and he drew the ire of coach Doc Rivers for that. He then was playing well on Saturday against the Clippers, but he got into it again with officials in the fourth.

Howard picked up two quick technicals and he was then tossed for the second straight game. He finished nine points and 11 rebounds in the loss to Los Angeles.

Afterward, NBA official Tony Brothers spoke with a pool reporter on why Howard was ejected:

He said something derogatory to the official he was talking to about the official who called the first technical foul.

That was the second technical foul, but what caused the first one? Brothers then added:

The first technical was called, he was called for an offensive foul. During the next possession he ran all the way down the floor to the calling official and pointed at the calling official and yelled at him and that’s why the first technical foul was called.

It is another lesson to be learned to keep a cooler head when things get tough. The Sixers will now continue the road trip on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

