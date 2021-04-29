NBA officials admit Zion Williamson was fouled on controversial block by Nikola Jokic

The NBA officials got it wrong and, in the process, may have cost the New Orleans Pelicans a win. Officials admitted Thursday that Zion Williamson was fouled on a controversial block by Nikola Jokic at the end of Wednesday's game.

The play in question came with just second left on the clock. With the Pelicans trailing by two, Williamson went up for a game-tying dunk. Jokic batted the ball away. No foul was called on the play, securing the 114-112 win for the Denver Nuggets.

The play looked clean initially, but replays revealed Jokic made contact with Williamson's right arm as Williamson was going up for the dunk. Upon review, NBA officials admitted in their Last Two Minute Report on Thursday that Jokic should have been charged with a foul on the play.

Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic acknowledge no call after game

Both Jokic and Williamson appeared to acknowledge the refs missed the call following the contest. Jokic said he got a little lucky, while Williamson said he has to earn those calls.

There's no guarantee the Pelicans would have won the game had the foul been called. At best, they would have likely tied things up and gone to overtime. If you believe in momentum, the Pelicans would have had the edge in OT. If Williamson made both his free throws, the Pelicans would have been on a 15-4 run when overtime started.

