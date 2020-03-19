NBA offering free League Pass, how to actually watch it

NBA League Pass is great in theory. Streaming of NBA games!

In practice, it’s quite clunky.

But – with the NBA on hiatus due to coronavirus – at least the price is good.

NBA:

Limiting social interactions is a critical way to minimize the spread of this virus, but staying home for long periods of time can be difficult. With the 2019-20 NBA season on hiatus, the NBA and Turner Sports are providing all fans with a free preview of NBA League Pass, the league’s premium subscription-based product, until April 22. This complimentary offering will provide you with access to full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content. You can redeem this free offer by signing into your NBA account through NBA.com or the NBA App on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android mobile and tablet devices, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other supported devices.

Clicking the “NBA League Pass” header link on NBA.com still goes to a pricing page.

The best way I’ve found to watch this season’s games is through this schedule. Click the box score of your desired game. Then, click “NBA LEAGUE PASS” to the right of the quarterly scores. Then click, “Watch” in the upper middle of the next page. From there, you can select your viewing option.

Sixty-five classic games can be found here.

The premium League Pass plan also boasts availability of every NBA Finals game since 2000. If there’s a way to watch those with this free offer, I haven’t found it.

