NBA odds: This team is overwhelming favorite for Anthony Davis trade originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Anthony Davis' future is one of the most-followed storylines in the NBA right now, and oddsmakers like one team's chances to trade for the New Orleans Pelicans superstar much more than any other club.

The Los Angeles Lakers have best betting odds to acquire Davis, according to the latest lines from Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Check out the full list in the tweet below:

The Lakers infamously tried to trade for Davis during the regular season but couldn't work out a deal with the Pelicans. Los Angeles' team chemistry reportedly was negatively impacted by its failed pursuit of Davis, and NBA Twitter also roasted the Purple and Gold after the 16-time champions weren't able to pull off a deal before the trade deadline.

The Boston Celtics have long been rumored to have interest in Davis, but they aren't even listed on the latest odds. The Celtics' ability to acquire Davis could hinge on the decision superstar point guard Kyrie Irving makes regarding his free agency.

Irving is eligible to opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. If he stays, the Celtics could go all-in and make a strong push for Davis. But if Irving departs, giving up high-quality trade assets for Davis when he can leave as a free agent in 2020 would be a gamble not worth taking.

New Orleans would be wise to move Davis before the 2019-20 season begins, but the Pelicans also must nail this trade, and if they don't receive good enough offers before the draft, taking this process into free agency wouldn't be the worst outcome for them.

