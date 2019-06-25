NBA odds: This team is clear betting favorite to sign Kyrie Irving in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kyrie Irving is one of the best players who will enter NBA free agency at the end of June, and one team has emerged as the clear betting favorite to sign the Boston Celtics point guard.

The Nets, according to oddsmakers at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, are -400 favorites to land Irving. Only two other teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, made the list of odds.

A reunion with LeBron James would certainly be interesting. James and Irving played together on the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons and won a championship in 2016, but their time as teammates reportedly ended on a sour note as Irving ultimately asked for a trade before the 2017-18 campaign. James is now the face of the Los Angeles Lakers, who just agreed to acquire superstar center Anthony Davis in a reported trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers don't have the salary cap space to offer Irving a max contract right now, but they could open up more room over the next few weeks. L.A. also needs a starting point guard after trading away Lonzo Ball in the AD deal.

The Knicks were rumored to be the top landing spot for Irving throughout the second half of the 2018-19 season, but now it looks like their cross-town rival could snag two of the top free agents on the market. The Nets also are the betting favorites to sign Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant.

Who knows what Irving will decide when it's time to make a final decision on his free agency, but it wouldn't be surprising, based on these odds and recent reports, to see him take his talents to a New York team this summer.

