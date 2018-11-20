NBA notebook: Wall reportedly fined, put on trade block

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards Nov 18, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) dribbles the ball around Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

With the Washington Wizards in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal -- and all other players on the roster -- are available in trade talks, ESPN reported Monday, citing league sources.

And the increasing tension apparently is getting to Wall, who was fined an undisclosed amount Monday for his verbal attack unleashed at coach Scott Brooks during a recent practice session, according to ESPN.

Per the ESPN report, Wizards teammate Jeff Green and Brooks prodded Wall and other teammates to raise the level of intensity in a practice last week. That led to an expletive from Wall aimed at Brooks.

Wall apologized to Brooks minutes after the explosion, and to his teammates the following day, league sources said.

--Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine will have reconstructive surgery on his left ankle next week.

Valentine was diagnosed with ongoing ankle instability after being evaluated by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Green Bay, Wis. Anderson will perform the surgery, and the expected recovery time is four to six months.

The team added in its announcement that the 25-year-old is expected to be fully recovered for offseason workouts heading into training camp next summer.

--The Memphis Grizzlies have had "extensive discussions" with free agent center Joakim Noah in recent days, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported.

Noah, 33, was waived by the New York Knicks in October with two years and $37.8 million remaining on his contract.

The 11-year NBA veteran spent his first nine seasons with the Chicago Bulls, earning two All-Star nods and three All-Defensive Team selections. He was the 2013-14 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

--New Orleans Pelicans point guard Elfrid Payton will miss approximately six weeks due to his fractured left pinky, the team announced.

Payton is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair the finger.

The 24-year-old sustained the break Friday during a victory over the Knicks. The injury occurred in his first game after he missed nine consecutive games with an ankle injury.

--Heat guard Goran Dragic had his swollen right knee drained of fluid and will miss at least three games, according to the team.

Dragic has missed four of the past nine games due to knee issues, including Miami's Sunday game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team is hoping the inflammation will subside by next week.

"I was relieved it was just fluids," Dragic said. "They got the fluid out this morning, and from here on I just need to rest a little bit and get back out there."

--Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson was fined $25,000 for throwing his shoe into the crowd, NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced.

The incident occurred during the Heat's 113-97 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 18. With 6:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Richardson flung his sneaker into the stands in disgust and was assessed a technical foul and ejected from the game.

Richardson finished the loss with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. He has been Miami's leading scorer this season, averaging 20.4 points through the season's first 16 games.

--Field Level Media