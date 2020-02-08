NBA should not fine Lillard, Trail Blazers for criticism of officials

In the aftermath of Friday night's debacle in which the referees who officiated the Trail Blazers-Jazz game blew an obvious goaltending call and failed to realize a clock malfunction, the NBA must now decide the consequences…. for all parties.

After the game, Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts did not shy away from criticizing the performance of the officiating crew.

"You would think they'd get that one right," Terry Stotts said postgame. "I don't complain about officiating, they've got a tough job. But, a play like that is inexcusable."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The officials assigned to the game in Salt Lake City were JB DeRosa, Brian Forte and crew chief Josh Tiven.

"They cost us the game on an easy call," Damian Lillard added.

Lillard was possibly the most vocal, from on the court into the locker room and on social media.

Damian Lillard absolutely furious at end of game, for good reason pic.twitter.com/SXVowD6IDt — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 8, 2020

"We get into the last play of the game, and they miss an easy call," Lillard said after the game. "And then they tell us that it's ‘an easy no-call,' like that was obviously not a goaltend."

After the game, the NBA officials admitted they got it wrong.

But, that explanation didn't please Lillard, though.

We don't wana hear this punk Ass shit. https://t.co/nuG56kaHbR — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 8, 2020

CJ McCollum piled on with the criticism.

If you miss a call, that's one thing. I just don't like the explanation I got. That explanation really pissed me off because if there's three of them out there, so if one of you doesn't see it, the other two are supposed to be in position to see it. So, for you to say that it wasn't even close, and the other saying ‘It might have been obvious to you, but it wasn't obvious to us,' it just makes me think you're not capable of doing what you're supposed to do. Which means you should be reprimanded, you should be fined accordingly. When we make mistakes, we're fined. They cost us a game that could cost people money. They should be fined accordingly. Because that's terrible. Not just bad. Terrible.

Story continues

McCollum brings up a glaring hypocrisy in the NBA, which is being debated on social media: Will Coach Stotts and the players who criticized the officials be fined for their harsh words?

Between that missed goaltend and Royce O'Neale undercutting Simons, I wouldn't be surprised if multiple Blazers players/Stotts are fined tomorrow. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 8, 2020

In the past, players and coaches have been fined upwards of $25,000 to even more for blasting officials.

That doesn't seem to scare Lillard from chastising the referees.

Lillard is signaling that what happened vs. Utah is unacceptable and if he has to pay a fine, then so be it.

CJ McCollum takes a different approach, however.

Fine for what 🤣 for telling the truth . Tuh. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2020

McCollum makes a good point.

Despite the harsh words, they were right in their critique. NBA officials admitted they were wrong.

If a player is then fined for criticizing an official who later admitted they were wrong and that official is subsequently not fined for his mistake, how does fining that player make any sense?

It's one thing to try and send a warning shot. It's another to let off steam, which was clearly justified.

There's set rules around fines like technical fouls, but fines for criticizing officials has otherwise been subjective.

And in this case, leave their money alone.

NBA should not fine Lillard, Trail Blazers for criticism of officials originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest