Nikola Jokic records 50th career triple-double, joining Wilt Chamberlain as only centers to do so

Nikola Jokic made history on Tuesday night and shattered NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain’s mark in the process.

Jokic recorded his 50th career triple-double while leading the Denver Nuggets past the Milwaukee Bucks 128-97, which made him just the second center in league history to drop 50 of them.

Chamberlain did so in 703 games, however, Jokic needed a mere 416.

37 PTS

11 AST

10 REB



Records his 50th triple-double on the second night of a back-to-back.



Nikola Jokić, ladies and gentlemen 👏#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/8Ee4b0YadR — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 3, 2021

“It just speaks to his greatness,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, via The Associated Press. “The guy doesn’t get fatigued. He doesn’t get tired. When he was out of the game, he was in the huddles, he’s on the bench imploring his teammates to rebound and play defense and move the ball. When your best player is doing that, that really sends a message.”

Jokic finished with 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the win — which marked their fourth win in five games. They held the Bucks to just 17 points in the fourth quarter, too, and snapped their five-game win streak.

Jokic is averaging more than 27 points and 11 rebounds per game so far this season, his sixth in the league, and has easily put himself in the MVP conversation.

According to Malone, though, he still isn’t getting enough respect.

“I see all these conversations about ‘Who would you want to start a franchise with?’” Malone said Monday, via The Denver Post. “I never see Nikola’s name mentioned. And I’m dumbfounded by that. My nominee, I got a write-in nominee, ‘Nikola Jokic is a guy that I’d like to build a franchise with.'”

Will Nikola Jokic pass Chamberlain’s mark?

Yes.

At least, he should.

Chamberlain finished his career with 78 triple-doubles. Jokic, now at 50, needs just 29 to pass him. And, as he’s just 26 years old, the Serbian has ample time to get that task done.

Though his feat is impressive, Jokic is still well behind Oscar Robertson’s NBA-leading 181 triple-doubles. Russell Westbrook is the only active player within striking range, as he’s at 156.

Jokic, though, has the inside track to be the highest center on that list.

