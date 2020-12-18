Jeremy Lin reportedly finalizing G League deal to return to Warriors

It could be Lin-sanity in the Bay area.

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly finalizing a deal with Jeremy Lin. It is a G League agreement to play with the Santa Cruz Warriors, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

NBA free agent guard Jeremy Lin will be playing for the Warriors’ G-League team, a source told @TheUndefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 18, 2020

It’s reportedly an Exhibit 10 deal, a one-year contract at the league minimum that guarantees a training camp invite. It can be converted to a two-way contract between the NBA team and G League team, or the player can be waived.

Source: Exhibit 10 deal for Jeremy Lin, once logistics are cleared. So he won’t be on the 15-man roster, but it gets him in their Santa Cruz system. https://t.co/5zHC5EVLVc — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 18, 2020

The deal depends on a letter of clearance by the Chinese Basketball Association, where he played last season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Lin returns to Warriors system a decade later

Jeremy Lin is close to a deal with the G League side of Stephen Curry's Warriors. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Lin, 32, began his NBA career with the Warriors in the 2010-11 season. The guard averaged 2.6 points on 38.9 percent shooting over 29 games.

It was during his sophomore campaign as a New York Knicks player that he became a breakout star. He had career highs in points (14.6 PPG), assists (6.2) and shooting percentage (44.6 percent) though he only played in 35 games.

Lin has bounced around the NBA since and last played for the Toronto Raptors in the 2018-19 season. He won an NBA title with the team after the Atlanta Hawks bought out his contract in February.

In the Chinese Basketball Association, Lin played a solid first season but experienced a myriad of health issues given the physical nature of the competition.

More from Yahoo Sports: