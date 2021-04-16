Clippers re-sign DeMarcus Cousins to second 10-day contract

The Los Angeles Clippers re-signed DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, the team announced on Friday. It's the second 10-day contract for the veteran center.

The Clippers turned to Cousins, 30, earlier this month with Serge Ibaka out with a back injury. In three games he's is averaging 6 points and three rebounds in 9.7 minutes and rejoined former teammates Rajon Rondo and Patrick Patterson.

Cousins is looking to re-start his career after a torn ACL forced him to miss the 2019-20 season. He was with the Houston Rockets until they released him in February. ESPN reported the parting was mutual.

With Houston he played in 25 games, starting 11, and averaged 9.6 points and 7.5 rebounds. But he was only 37.6 percent from the floor. He's a 46.7 percent shooter in his time with the Clippers, making seven of 15 attempts, including 1-for-3 from 3-point range.

The Clippers (39-18) are on the road to play the Philadelphia 76ers (38-17) on Friday night.

