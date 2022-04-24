  • Oops!
Reggie Miller sounds off on Ben Simmons: 'This dude has ZERO competitive fire'

Liz Roscher
·3 min read
When the Brooklyn Nets announced that Ben Simmons wouldn't play in Game 4 as he'd planned, there was a lot to say. His return had been hyped over and over for weeks, and after he woke up with back soreness on Sunday, it all amounted to nothing. He wouldn't be in the game to help the Nets try to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. He wouldn't be making his Nets debut until likely October, eight months after he was traded.

Social media was brimming with people ready to torch Simmons. One of the most notable reactions was from Reggie Miller, who didn't appear to hold back a single one of his thoughts or emotions on the topic.

Kendrick Perkins and Bill Simmons also chimed in with their comments.

Stephen A. Smith let loose a righteous diatribe about Simmons on ESPN, and when it comes to righteous diatribes, there's no one better than Stephen A.

And of course, the Twitter masses brought the jokes and didn't disappoint.

At the very least, Simmons not playing on Monday means he'll avoid being the first NBA player to get eliminated from the playoffs in two consecutive games. That's not the kind of history anyone wants to make.

Brooklyn Nets&#39; Ben Simmons stands by the bench during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Ben Simmons won't be suiting up for the Nets in Game 4 against the Hawks. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

