NBA Nets name Spaniard Fernandez as new head coach

Jordi Fernandez, who guided Canada to a bronze medal in last year's World Cup, was named as the new head coach of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, who had served as associate head coach of the Sacramento Kings for the past two seasons, will replace interim coach Kevin Ollie, who took over after Jacque Vaughn was fired in February.

"We're thrilled to announce Jordi Fernandez as Brooklyn's new head coach," Nets general manager Sean Marks said. "As we progressed through an extensive search over the past six weeks, it became increasingly clear that Jordi is the best coach to lead our team forward.

"Jordi brings a diverse set of experiences and basketball knowledge gained over the course of a coaching career that has taken him around the world. Each step of the way, Jordi has consistently demonstrated the ability to implement strong processes and creative systems designed to optimize each team’s specific roster."

Fernandez helped the Kings reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006 last year, although Sacramento was eliminated by Golden State in the first round.

The Kings were eliminated by New Orleans in the eighth-seed play-in game this year.

"I'm truly grateful to lead the Nets," Fernandez said, calling it an "exciting and humbling opportunity" and added, "We will be fully committed to building something special for Nets fans and the borough to be proud of for years to come."

The Nets went 32-50 this season and missed the playoffs. Brooklyn has lost eight of 10 playoff series since moving from New Jersey in 2012, never advancing past the second round.

"We look forward to working with Jordi to build a sustainable winning culture in Brooklyn," Nets team owner Joe Tsai said.

Fernandez took over the Canadian national team last June and guided the squad to a 6-2 World Cup run, including a victory over the United States for third place.

He will still coach the Canadians at this year's Paris Olympics even with the Nets hiring, Canada Basketball said.

"We have been working closely with both Jordi and the Nets throughout the process and we can confirm that Jordi will remain as our coach this summer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,as we look to build on the success we had last summer at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup," the governing body said in a statement.

Fernandez spent six seasons as an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets, served as an assistant coach for Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympics and for Spain at the 2017 EuroBasket.

