Nets' Kevin Durant says Jay Williams' story about him is 'a f****n lie'

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets absolutely walloped the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, but the afterglow of that win didn't last long for Durant. On Tuesday morning he saw something that annoyed him so much that he had to tweet about it.

What he saw appears to be a clip from ESPN's morning show, "Get Up," in which Jay Williams tells a story about Durant being upset that Williams compared him to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Apparently Durant was so angry that he confronted Williams about it at a Christmas party.

"Kevin Durant comes up to me and says, 'Yo, don't you ever, EVER compare me to Giannis."'



KD responds, and responds again

Of course, that's just one man's story. Durant, the other man involved, has a different version of events. In Durant's version, that entire conversation never happened.

"This is a F***in lie," Durant commented Tuesday on Instagram. "Jay Williams can NEVER speak for me, ever."

Later on Tuesday, Durant hopped on Twitter to comment about Williams again, though this time he didn't mention Willams directly.

Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media shit, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please. Keep me out all that corny ass talk about whos better and legacy and all that dumb ass shit. I don’t even talk like that — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 8, 2021

Durant kept his criticism general until the last sentence, which is where he gave away exactly who he was talking about. Williams "quoted" Durant in the story he told, to which Durant replied "I don't even talk like that."

Williams worked with Durant on his TV show "The Boardroom," so you'd think that he'd know how Durant talks. ESPN canceled the show last year, so at least the network won't have to worry about having any awkward workplace interactions.

Kevin Durant says that ESPN's Jay Williams is lying about a story he told about a Christmas party confrontation they had over a comparison to Giannis Antetokounmpo. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

