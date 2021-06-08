  • Oops!
Nets' Kevin Durant says Jay Williams' story about him is 'a f****n lie'

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets absolutely walloped the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, but the afterglow of that win didn't last long for Durant. On Tuesday morning he saw something that annoyed him so much that he had to tweet about it. 

What he saw appears to be a clip from ESPN's morning show, "Get Up," in which Jay Williams tells a story about Durant being upset that Williams compared him to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Apparently Durant was so angry that he confronted Williams about it at a Christmas party. 

KD responds, and responds again

Of course, that's just one man's story. Durant, the other man involved, has a different version of events. In Durant's version, that entire conversation never happened. 

"This is a F***in lie," Durant commented Tuesday on Instagram. "Jay Williams can NEVER speak for me, ever."

Later on Tuesday, Durant hopped on Twitter to comment about Williams again, though this time he didn't mention Willams directly. 

(Warning: The following tweet contains graphic language.)

Durant kept his criticism general until the last sentence, which is where he gave away exactly who he was talking about. Williams "quoted" Durant in the story he told, to which Durant replied "I don't even talk like that."

Williams worked with Durant on his TV show "The Boardroom," so you'd think that he'd know how Durant talks. ESPN canceled the show last year, so at least the network won't have to worry about having any awkward workplace interactions. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets is interviewed after game two of the Eastern Conference second round series against the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center on June 07, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 125-86. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Kevin Durant says that ESPN's Jay Williams is lying about a story he told about a Christmas party confrontation they had over a comparison to Giannis Antetokounmpo. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

