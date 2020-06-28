NBA and NBPA reportedly allowing players to replace last name on jerseys with social justice statement

When the NBA returns to action in July, players will have the option of replacing their last names on their jersey with social justice statements, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The NBA and NBPA are planning to allow players to replace the last name on their jerseys with statement on social justice, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2020

The NBPA is currently in talks with the league and Nike, the creators of the current jerseys, in order to figure out the best plan of action, Charania reported. The decision to add a statement on social justice to the jerseys is similar to what the Premier League did upon its return in June. For the first 12 games, players will have 'Black Lives Matter" on the back of their jerseys rather than their last names.

RELATED: NBA USING PLATFORM FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE, OTHER LEAGUES SHOULD FOLLOW

The decision by the NBA and NBPA is the latest measure taken as the league and players look to find ways to ensure that their voices can still be used to create change even when basketball resumes. Rather than have the sport become a distraction from the outside world, both sides are dedicated to using the large platform as a way to combat systemic racism and promote social justice.

As the NBA nears its return, there has been some concern from players about how they could focus on the current issues at hand while playing basketball in a bubble in Orlando. Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard and Lou Williams are among the players who were hesitant about a return.

Story continues

However, all parties involved in the NBA restart are continuously working to make sure that basketball's return involves ways to create social change. LeBron James has recently stated that even when he is back on the court, his work off it will not be done until real progress is seen.

Stay connected to the Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE WIZARDS NEWS:

NBA and NBPA reportedly allowing players to replace last name on jerseys with social justice statement originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington