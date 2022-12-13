NBA names new MVP trophy after five-time MVP Michael Jordan

The NBA’s Most Valuable Player trophy is now named after Michael Jordan.

The new Michael Jordan Trophy was one of six renamed trophies unveiled by the NBA on Tuesday. Jordan won five MVP awards in his storied career. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six, won more.

“Our new collection of trophies celebrates some of the greatest and most impactful players in the history of the NBA,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “As we recognize the league’s top performers each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards.”

The NBA said the Jordan trophy is 23.6 inches tall and 23.6 pounds and the base is six-sided as “a nod to Jordan’s six NBA championships while the base of the trophy has a 15-degree angle as a “nod to Jordan’s 15-season career.”

It appears to be a three-man race for the 2022-23 MVP at the moment. The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum are the betting favorites at +275 to win MVP while the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic is at +300.

The Michael Jordan MVP trophy. (via the NBA)

The league also announced the creation of the Jerry West Trophy for the player considered the most clutch of the season. The Clutch Player of the Year award will be given to “the NBA player who best comes through for his teammates in the clutch.” It’s named for the man whose silhouette is the NBA logo because of his Mr. Clutch nickname.

In addition to the Michael Jordan Trophy and the Jerry West Trophy, the other four named trophies are the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for Defensive Player of the Year, the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy for Rookie of the Year, the John Havlicek Trophy for Sixth Man of the Year and the George Mikan Trophy for Most Improved Player of the Year.

It’s long been rumored that the NBA was going to rename its trophies for legendary players. The NBA renamed the All-Star MVP trophy for Kobe Bryant after his death in 2020 and the NBA’s social justice award is named after Abdul-Jabbar. The Finals MVP trophy has been named after Russell since 2009 in honor of his 11 NBA titles. Russell, who died earlier in 2022, also won five regular-season MVP awards.