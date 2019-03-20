NBA mock draft: Warriors linked to these prospects before March Madness originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Let's dance. March Madness is here. Brackets will be busted, as prospects rise and fall on draft boards.

The Warriors aren't getting their hands on Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Not yet, at least. But they can still get a solid prospect at the end of the first round.

Going into Wednesday's slate of games, the Warriors currently own the No. 28 pick in the draft, the same spot they selected Jacob Evans last year. Who will Bob Myers select this year?

Here's a roundup of prospects projected to fall to the champs:

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

Isaiah Roby (Nebraska, PF/C, Junior): "Roby will draw first-round looks for his NBA fit rather than his college production or consistency. He checks the modern big-man boxes with the potential to stretch the floor, attack closeouts and switch defensively, although he'll likely need a few years before he can be a consistent role player."

Chris Stone, Sporting News

Daniel Gafford (Arkansas, F/C, Sophomore): "Gafford was viewed as a lottery pick last season, projecting largely as a pick-and-roll offensive threat and rim protector on the defensive end.

"This season, he's been thrust into a more difficult role featuring a steady diet of post-ups. In Golden State, he'd be allowed to get back to the former, allowing his athleticism to shine as a vertical spacer."

*Arkansas is in the NIT, but Gafford has decided to prepare for the draft rather than play.

Reid Forgrave, CBS

Admiral Schofield (Tennessee, SG, Senior): "Strong, versatile and a fantastic 3-point shooter, Schofield has a lot of the attributes today's NBA teams are looking for. He's tough and physical, and can score the ball in a multitude of ways. Schofield would be ready to contribute to a winning team immediately -- one reason why the Warriors would be a smart fit."

NBADraft.Net

Ty Jerome (Virginia, PG, Junior): Jerome, a 6-foot-5 point guard, is averaging a career-high 13.0 points and 5.4 assists per game in 31 games. He also attempts five 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Virginia plays Gardner-Webb in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. They are looking to avoid losing to a 16-seed for the second straight year.