NBA mock draft: Warriors linked to Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman

After five straight trips to the NBA Finals, and three titles, the Warriors are headed for the lottery in the 2020 NBA Draft, and likely a top-five pick.

Golden State currently has the worst record in the NBA at 12-43, and things aren't about to get easier. The Warriors have the third-hardest schedule in the league coming out of the All-Star break. While this likely won't help their win total, it could increase their chances of choosing at the top of this June's draft.

The Warriors currently are 2 1/2 games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks for the worst record in the NBA. So, if they do keep their pick and land at the top of the draft, who might the Dubs have their eyes on?

Here's a roundup of prospects projected to be taken by the Warriors, with two players standing out.

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

ESPN's Jonathan Givony has the Warriors selecting Wiseman with the No. 2 pick in the draft. Wiseman, 18, left Memphis in December after three games as a freshman.

The talented center had missed seven games of a 12-game suspension stemming from an NCAA investigation when he announced his plan to leave the program. He later signed with Excel Sports, ending his college eligibility.

Wiseman, 7-foot-1 and 240 pounds, averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in his short college career. He certainly fits a positional need for the Warriors as an athletic center who can run the floor when full engaged.

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Edwards is the consensus top pick right now in what is considered a weak, top-heavy draft. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, NBADraftNet and Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo already sent Edwards to the Warriors in their latest mock draft.

Here's what Wasserman and Woo had to say about the top prospect.

Wasserman: "Team fit could ultimately play a key role in Edwards' development, and he'd benefit greatly from going to Golden State, where his shot selection would naturally tighten and the positive culture would be good for his growth."

Woo: "You draft him hoping he's moldable, and Edwards brings so much to the table in terms of strength and coordination that it could be worth it."

Edwards, 18, is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for a 12-13 Georgia team. At 6-5 and 225 pounds, he has a muscle-bound NBA body but is shooting just 40.6 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from deep.

If the Warriors do have the top pick in the draft, they will have an interesting decision to make, to say the least.

NBA mock draft: Warriors linked to Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman