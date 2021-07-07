NBA Mock Draft, Volume 2









Wednesday is a big day as far as the 2021 NBA Draft is concerned, as players who hope to return to the NCAA ranks need to withdraw their names from the pool by midnight. That will have a greater impact on the second round of the draft than the first, thanks to the differences in contracts. With that in mind, below is our second mock draft, with this one expanded to include all 60 picks. While the top choice remains the same, there were some changes.

1. Detroit: PG Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Cunningham is considered by many to be the best available player in this year's draft, and with good reason. He's a capable scorer at all three levels, a solid playmaker and offers up some positional versatility on the defensive end of the floor. If there was a concern at Oklahoma State it was the turnover count, as Cunningham averaged 4.0 per game, but that's something that can be addressed as he gains experience at the pro level. The Pistons did select a point guard with one of its first-round picks in last year's draft, with Killian Hayes being the seventh overall pick. But taking the "best available player" is of the utmost importance in a two-round draft, and it isn't as if Cunningham can't play off the ball if need be. We've still got a month until draft night, so a lot can change, but it would be a shock if someone other than Cunningham were the first overall pick.

2. Houston: SG Jalen Green, G-League Ignite

The Rockets, who have three first-round picks, won't lack for options with the second overall pick. While Christian Wood is a key building block, it's possible that Houston goes big and selects USC's Evan Mobley. Or they could go with Green, who's considered by many to be the top scoring wing in this draft class. He averaged nearly 18 points per game this season, while shooting 46.1% from the field. And his percentages from three (36.5%) and the foul line (82.9%) were solid, which bodes well with regard to Green's ability to be a consistent perimeter shooter. That being said, he'll need to be a more efficient scorer, and the defense needs some work as well. Houston's rebuild is highly unlikely to be a quick fix, so they could take Green with the hope that he and Kevin Porter Jr. develop into the franchise's perimeter of the future.

3. Cleveland: PF/C Evan Mobley, USC

The Cavaliers have a lot of money tied up in their frontcourt, with Kevin Love due to make more than $31 million next season, Taurean Prince $13 million and Larry Nance nearly $11 million. But that doesn't mean they can't add a young talent to that rotation, especially with Jarrett Allen set to be a restricted free agent. The versatile Mobley was used both inside and on the perimeter during his lone season at USC, and he was highly impactful. The 7-footer shot nearly 58% from the field and averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game. While Mobley isn't the most proficient perimeter shooter just yet, he did display the ability to be effective in pick-and-pop situations. He moves well for his size and did not look like a "fish out of water" when asked to defend on the perimeter, which is key given the NBA's reliance on the two-man game. If he's on the board at this spot, Cleveland shouldn't need the full five minutes to get the card in.

4. Toronto: PG Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

While the Raptors would have a bit of a logjam at the point, especially if Kyle Lowry is re-signed, Suggs would be the best available player at this point in the draft. And it isn't as if the Raptors have been unwilling to use multiple point guards on the the court at the same time. Suggs is a very good decision-maker with the ball in his hands, which can be credited partially to his being a highly-recruited quarterback before going all-in with basketball. Very good in the pick-and-roll game, the biggest concern for the Gonzaga standout may be his inconsistency as a perimeter shooter. That should improve with time and continued work, and landing in Toronto would give him room to grow. And even if Lowry were to move on, Suggs would have a very good mentor to learn from in Fred VanVleet.

5. Orlando: SF Jonathan Kuminga, G-League Ignite

Orlando's rebuild won't be a "quick fix" by any stretch of the imagination, which may give them a bit more leeway when it comes to committing to a younger prospect. Kuminga is a high-level athlete who can defend both wing positions, but he is a work in progress offensively. Jonathan Isaac should be good to go for the start of next season, and that along with the presence of other young players such as Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton and Chuma Okeke would give Kuminga some leeway (early on) as far as skill development were concerned.

6. Oklahoma City: SF Scottie Barnes, Florida State

During his lone season at Florida State, Barnes served primarily as the point guard for one of the nation's best teams. At 6-foot-8 he was a handful for opponents, especially on the defensive end at the point of the Seminoles' full-court man-to-man defense. There's still work to be done as a perimeter shooter, but Barnes would be landing in a situation where he can serve as a supplementary playmaker to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. And given the combination of athleticism, length and toughness, he would be a nice supplement to Aleksej Pokusevski on the wing.

7. Golden State (from Minnesota): SG James Bouknight, UConn

The Warriors are one of the teams that many have their eyes on heading into the draft. Armed with two lottery picks, would Golden State entertain the possibility of including those picks in a package that would bring back a veteran who can supplement the team's experienced core? If they hold onto this pick, Bouknight wouldn't be a bad option at all. He can score on all three levels, is a good athlete and isn't a liability on the defensive end of the floor. Bouknight wasn't the most efficient scorer while at UConn, but that says more about the Huskies' lack of consistent supplementary options than anything else. Playing alongside the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson would get Bouknight an ample amount of space to operate with offensively.

8. Orlando (from Chicago): SG Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Not only are the Magic very young in the aftermath of trades that sent Aaron Gordon to Denver and Nikola Vucevic to Chicago, but they've also had issues with the injury bug in recent years. And a lot of those injury issues have been on the wings, so loading up on young talents at those spots wouldn't be the worst idea. Johnson, while a bit raw offensively, is arguably the best athlete in this year's draft class. And given the status of the Magic roster, they can afford to take some time with the former Volunteer. The combination of athleticism and defensive chops would make for a solid building block as Johnson begins his professional career.

9. Sacramento: SF Franz Wagner, Michigan

With the De'Aaron Fox being the focal point of the Kings' rebuild, adding players who can play off of him is key. A versatile forward who has room to grow as a perimeter shooter, Wagner would fit that mold. Also, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward was also one of the Big Ten's best defenders during his time in Ann Arbor. Given the question marks in the frontcourt, it's possible that Kings go "big" with this pick. That being said, Wagner's positional versatility is too valuable to pass up.

10. New Orleans: PG Davion Mitchell, Baylor

The Pelicans did select a point guard in the first round last season, taking Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. That being said, it will be very difficult to pass on a guard who's as impactful defensively as Mitchell is. He's an absolute pest on the ball, and also displayed good instincts as an off-ball defender. Mitchell's perimeter shot improved substantially during his final season at Baylor, as he made 44.7% of his 3-point attempts. But it is worth asking whether or not the improvement, as his percentage jumped by more than 12 points, is sustainable. Mitchell's free throw percentage remained about the same, as he shot 64.1% last season. He's a good playmaker, which would be helpful considering the Pelicans' need to get Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson all the touches that they need.

11. Charlotte: SG Moses Moody, Arkansas

With Devonte' Graham and Malik Monk both set to be restricted free agents, and Brad Wanamaker an unrestricted free agent, the Hornets may strongly consider adding a young guard to the mix. Moody averaged nearly 17 points per game last season, and was an absolute handful when given the opportunity to make plays in ball-screen situations. He's got good athleticism and is also a solid perimeter shooter. Should Charlotte go this route, Moody is more than capable of playing off of Rookie of the Year point guard LaMelo Ball. Also, Moody averaged 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this past season. While those aren't prolific numbers, they don't tell the full story when it comes to his ability as a defender. The overall skill set is what makes Moody an attractive prospect who will likely hear his name called in the lottery.

12. San Antonio: PF/C Alperen Sengun, Besiktas

While the Spurs have an effective defensive big in Jakob Poeltl, the team's allotment of posts is lacking when it comes to offensive potential. Sengun, who averaged 18.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for Besiktas this past season, would help change that. Listed at 6-foot-10, 243 pounds, he would offer good size in the post. One of the youngest prospects in this draft class, there could come a point down the line where we revisit the draft and wonder if Sengun wasn't rated high enough.

13. Indiana: PG/SG Josh Giddey, Adelaide 36ers

Giddey is a 6-foot-8 guard who can be effective playing either on or off the ball. There is a considerable amount of work to be done on his shot mechanics, specifically the quickness, but his ability as a playmaker is the big selling point here. As for the fit, the Pacers will be in an interesting spot this offseason. T.J. McConnell, one of the league's best backup point guards, will be an unrestricted free agent, and he won't lack for offers. While Aaron Holiday is under contract for another season, consistency has been an issue.



14. Golden State: SF Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

As noted above, it is anyone's guess if the Warriors will hold onto their first-round picks. If Golden State stays here Kispert would be a good fit, even with his struggles during the latter stages of Gonzaga's run to the national title game. He tested well at the NBA Draft Combine, and it isn't as if the 6-foot-7 wing forgot how to shoot. With the Warriors, the ability to play off of that team's elite shooters would get Kispert cleaner looks. And he holds his own on the defensive end of the floor, as well.

15. Washington: PF/C Kai Jones, Texas

The Wizards' frontcourt rotation is likely to look much different than it did during the team's first-round series against the 76ers. Alex Len and Robin Lopez will both be unrestricted free agents, and Thomas Bryant should be good to go after missing most of this season with a torn ACL. Operating under the assumption that Washington will guarantee Daniel Gafford's contract for next season, there's still a need for another big who's considered to be a plus defender. Jones made just 14 starts in his two seasons at Texas, but he graded out quite well when it comes to his defensive rating. He'll need to get a little stronger, but the combination of athleticism and rim protection would make him a solid fit in the nation's capital.

16. Oklahoma City (from Boston): PF/C Usman Garuba, Real Madrid

While Garuba has a lot of work to do on the offensive end of the floor, he was highly effective defensively for Real Madrid. He's listed as a power forward, but there were times this season when he took on perimeter-based defensive assignments. Unless Sam Presti were to make a major move, the rebuild in Oklahoma City won't be a "quick fix." That would allow for some patience when it comes to developing Garuba's offensive skill set, and (in theory) set him up for long-term success.

17. Memphis: SF/PF Jalen Johnson, Duke

The Grizzlies are in an interesting spot, as the franchise is clearly on an upward trajectory. The team option held on Justise Winslow could free up additional money to add a veteran wing in free agency, a player who can provide consistent scoring in spots when the team's top options are on the bench. As for the draft pick, Johnson is a bit of a wild card in this class. Generally considered to be a first-round talent, he only played in 13 games at Duke before deciding to leave the program. He's a versatile forward who does offer "upside," but landing in a spot where the team can exercise some patience early on will be key.

18. Oklahoma City (from Miami via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix): PF/C Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

With the Thunder moving Al Horford and Moses Brown to Boston, and Mike Muscala (unrestricted) and Tony Bradley (restricted) both being free agents, there's a need to replenish their numbers in the frontcourt. Jackson, who averaged 2.6 blocks in 20.8 minutes per game at Kentucky, would certainly fit the bill. The 6-foot-10 forward was also a solid offensive rebounder, as he produced a OREB% of 11.2. Jackson still has some work to do when it comes to his offensive skill set, as he's a bit limited away from the basket, but his work as a defender and rebounder make him an attractive option in this draft class.

19. New York: SG/SF Trey Murphy, Virginia

The Knicks are in need of sharpshooting wings and, with regard to this draft class, Murphy is one of the best. In his lone season at Virginia he was a 50-40-90 player, while also being a solid defender. Evaluating draft prospects out of Virginia based on their stats alone can be a fool's errand, as the Cavaliers traditionally play at one of the slowest paces in college basketball. So while Murphy was a modest scorer (11.3 ppg) last season, that should not overshadow how efficient he was. At 6-foot-9 he has very good size for an NBA wing, and the catch-and-shoot ability would help with the fit alongside Julius Randle.

20. Atlanta: PG Sharife Cooper, Auburn

The Hawks clearly have their franchise point guard in Trae Young, but adding some depth behind him wouldn't be a bad idea. Cooper, whose season began late thanks to the NCAA having questions about his status as an amateur, was electric for the Tigers. In 12 games he averaged 20.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per. That being said, the shot selection and decision-making will need some refining if Cooper is to be an impact player at the next level.

21. New York (from Dallas): SG Chris Duarte, Oregon

As noted above, the Knicks need wings. Alec Burks and Reggie Bullock will both be unrestricted free agents, and Frank Ntilikina will be one of the restricted variety. Duarte, an experienced guard who's capable of making plays on the ball or playing off of it in a supplementary role, is also an active defender who averaged 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last season. Duarte's versatility is one of his greatest strengths, along with the perimeter shooting ability (42.4% on 5.5 3-point attempts per game). If the Knicks can get him here, they should not hesitate to make the pick.

22. LA Lakers: PG/SG Tre Mann, Florida

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Mann is a versatile perimeter player who's capable of playing either on or off the ball. Andrew Nembhard's transfer to Gonzaga meant that Mann had more playmaking responsibilities on his plate this past season, and that likely improved his draft prospects. A first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore, Mann was one of the conference's most-improved players. The Lakers are in need of perimeter options who can make plays with the ball in their hands, in order to manage LeBron James' workload early, while also being capable of playing without the ball when it's time for him to take over. Mann would fit that mold, and he could be a player of even greater importance depending upon what happens with some of the Lakers' free agents.

23. Houston (from Portland): SF Ziaire Williams, Stanford

While Williams certainly had his moments during his lone season at Stanford, he was a bit of a wild card as far as production is concerned. While that isn't the most glowing endorsement of a draft prospect, the potential is there for him to be a productive wing at the next level. At 6-foot-10 Williams has good size for a small forward, and he's a better shooter than what he showed at Stanford. The Rockets are in a position where they can afford to take the long-term approach with a prospect like Williams, due to the status of the team's rebuild.

24. Houston (from Milwaukee): PG/SG Jared Butler, Baylor

Butler does come with concerns, as he was unable to take part in the NBA Draft Combine due to the league's doctors flagging his medical report. But if Butler is ultimately given the all-clear, he would be a highly valuable asset to whichever team drafts him. He's capable of playing either on or off the ball, is an efficient shooter, defends his position well and also brings good leadership skills to the table. That last attribute can be especially valuable to a franchise that's in the midst of a rebuild, as the Rockets are.

25. LA Clippers: SG Cameron Thomas, LSU

Thomas is one of the best scorers in this class, as he's coming off of a season in which he led the SEC in scoring with an average of 23.0 points per game. He will need to get better when it comes to the accuracy, as Thomas shot 40.6% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc. There are also strides that need to be made defensively, but Thomas' primary job in Baton Rouge was the put the ball in the basket. Depending upon what happens with Kawhi Leonard, who can opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent, the Clippers could be in need of more scoring on the perimeter. Thomas would certainly help in that area.

26. Denver: PG/SG Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Denver's biggest issue in the postseason was its lack of perimeter depth, thanks to the team being hit extremely hard by injuries. And with it not being known if Jamal Murray (torn ACL) will be healthy enough to play when next season begins, this is an area that the Nuggets will have to address this offseason. Obviously that can be done in free agency, but they can also add a guard in the draft. Dosunmu would fit the mold, as he's a more than capable playmaker with the ball in his hands. And given his experience, as the former Illinois standout played three seasons of college basketball and was a much-improved shooter as a junior, he stands to be a good fit for a team that reached the conference finals in 2020.

27. Brooklyn: PF Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

Does Brooklyn even hang onto this pick? Or will it be used to bolster the rotation behind stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving? Jeff Green and Blake Griffin will both be unrestricted free agents this summer, so adding a young forward wouldn't be the worst idea if the Nets hold onto the pick. Robinson-Earl, one of three players to win Big East Player of the Year honors this season, improved his scoring by more than five points as a sophomore while shooting nearly 50% from the field overall. Robinson-Earl will need to get better as a perimeter shooter, but his ability as a rebounder and positional defender would make him a positive asset for a contending team.

28. Philadelphia: PG Jaden Springer, Tennessee

The biggest question that the 76ers will need to answer this offseason is whether or not they believe that Ben Simmons will be the team's point guard for years to come. Everyone said the right things int he aftermath of the 76ers' exit from the postseason, and Simmons will sit out the Olympics in order to work on his shot. But even if he remains the answer there's still a need for additional depth at the point. Springer, who shot 43.5% from three during his freshman season, will need some time when it comes to playmaking at the NBA level. But with Simmons, Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton all under contract for the foreseeable future, Philadelphia can afford to take its time with Springer's development.

29. Phoenix: PF JT Thor, Auburn

Thor is the latest example of what a good showing at the Combine can do for a player's draft prospects. An inconsistent shooter during his lone season at Auburn, the 6-foot-10 forward showed off an improved form (and efficiency) during his workouts in Chicago. It's also worth noting that he averaged 1.4 blocks per game, so there's some defensive production to be had as well. The Suns don't lack for young, versatile forwards, but it never hurts to add another one when you get the chance. And that depth puts Phoenix in a position where they can be a bit more patient with a player like Thor.

30. Utah: PG/SG Miles McBride, West Virginia

McBride made noticeable improvements from his freshman to sophomore season, going from being a role player to an essential starter who could very well be a first-round pick. The 6-foot-2 guard increased his scoring average by more than six points while also dishing out nearly five assists per game. And he did so while shooting better than 41% from three, an increase of more than 11 percentage points from his freshman season. And as we've come to expect from Bob Huggins-coached guards, McBride is also a handful on the defensive end of the floor (the 6-foot-8, 3/4-inch wingspan certainly helps). The end of the first round can be a tricky spot, as it doesn't take much to slip into the second round. And McBride is one of those players caught in that "gray area."

Second Round

31. Milwaukee (from Houston): SG Quentin Grimes, Houston

32. New York (from Detroit via the LA Clippers and Philadelphia): SF Herbert Jones, Alabama

33. Orlando: SG Joshua Primo, Alabama

34. Oklahoma City: SG Josh Christopher, Arizona State

35. New Orleans (from Cleveland via Atlanta): PG Nah'Shon Hyland, VCU

36. Oklahoma City (from Minnesota via Golden State): SF Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky

37. Detroit (from Toronto via Brooklyn): SG Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga

38. Chicago (from New Orleans): SF Kessler Edwards, Pepperdine

39. Sacramento: SG/SF Aaron Henry, Michigan State

40. New Orleans (from Chicago): SF/PF Roko Prkacin, Cibona

41. San Antonio: PG/SG Rokas Jokubaitis, Zalgiris

42. Detroit (from Charlotte via New York): SG/SF Terrence Shannon Jr., Texas Tech

43. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Utah): C Filip Petrusev, Mega Bemax

44. Brooklyn (from Indiana): SF Isaiah Livers, Michigan

45. Boston: SG Austin Reaves, Oklahoma

46. Toronto (from Memphis via Sacramento): C Luka Garza, Iowa

47. Toronto (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans): PF Jericho Sims, Texas

48. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento and Portland): SG David Johnson, Louisville

49. Brooklyn (from Atlanta): C Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

50. Philadelphia (from New York): PG Daishen Nix, G-League Ignite

51. Memphis (from Portland via Dallas, Detroit, and Cleveland): SG Juhann Begarin, Paris Basketball

52. Detroit (from Los Angeles Lakers via Sacramento, Houston, and Detroit): SG David Duke, Providence

53. New Orleans (from Dallas): SF Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

54. Indiana (from Milwaukee via Houston and Cleveland): PF Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall

55. Oklahoma City (from Denver via Golden State and Philadelphia): PG Carlos Alocen, Real Madrid

56. Charlotte (from LA Clippers): C Neemias Queta, Utah State

57. Charlotte (from Brooklyn): C Isaiah Todd, G-League Ignite

58. New York (from Philadelphia): SG/SF Matthew Hurt, Duke

59. Brooklyn (from Phoenix): PG McKinley Wright IV, Colorado

60. Indiana (from Utah): PF Moses Wright, Georgia Tech