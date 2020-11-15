NBA Mock Draft: With the third pick and 32nd picks, the Charlotte Hornets take ...

Breaking News:

Rick Bonnell
·9 min read

Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak couldn’t say it any more bluntly: He’s concerned with talent, not position, picking third in the NBA draft on Wednesday night.

“We’re not good enough to draft by position,” Kupchak said Friday of his starless roster, adding, “We need to upgrade every position.”

The Hornets make their highest pick since 2012, when they selected Michael Kidd-Gilchrist second overall. Their selection figures to come from a top tier of point guard LaMelo Ball, center James Wiseman and shooting guard Anthony Edwards — whichever one is left after the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors pick, or earlier if the Hornets trade up.

They are known to be heavily interested in Wiseman.

Trades between now and Wednesday night could have big impact on a draft in which there is no clear No. 1 pick. Rick Bonnell’s attempt at a mock draft through the Hornets’ second-round pick, 32nd overall (they also pick No. 56).

1. LaMelo Ball (Minnesota Timberwolves)

  • Position: Point guard

  • Height: 6-8

  • Weight: 181

  • Last played: Illawarra Hawks (Australian league)

Ball has elite passing/playmaking skills, but needs to improve shot mechanics and defense. Wolves would have to figure how Ball and D’Angelo Russell — two ball-dominant players — blend as a backcourt.

2. James Wiseman (Golden State Warriors)

  • Position: Center

  • Height: 7-1

  • Weight: 235

  • College: Memphis

Has exceptional length and agility for his size, but traditional centers are less impactful now in the NBA. This pick is the bridge between a contending roster now and a likely Warriors rebuild in three to four years.

3. Anthony Edwards (Charlotte Hornets)

  • Position: Shooting guard

  • Height: 6-5

  • Weight: 225

  • College: Georgia

Solid as Terry Rozier was starting at shooting guard, he’s undersized for the position at 6-1. Edwards has the most talent in this draft, according to ESPN analyst Jay Bilas, but had inconsistent focus at Georgia.

4. Deni Avdija (Chicago Bulls)

  • Position: Small/power forward

  • Height: 6-9

  • Weight: 220

  • Where played: Israel league

Avdija could play part-time at every NBA position but center. He ultimately is a “stretch-4” — a power forward with perimeter skill. If Bulls don’t take Avdija, a point guard is possible; Coby White is more a scorer than a pure point.

5. Onyeka Okongwu (Cleveland Cavaliers)

  • Position: Center

  • Height: 6-10

  • Weight: 245

  • College: Southern Cal

The Cavalier are overloaded with guards and could use help everywhere else. Okongwu can have quick impact as a defender, particularly in switching onto smaller scorers.

6. Isaac Okoro (Atlanta Hawks)

  • Position: Small forward

  • Height: 6-6

  • Weight: 225

  • College: Auburn

The Hawks need a reliable backup to Trae Young at point guard, but that isn’t likely to be the sixth pick. Okoro is a rugged, versatile defender similar to Kidd-Gilchrist. But also like MKG, Okoro needs to improve a lot offensively.

7. Tyrese Haliburton (Detroit Pistons)

  • Position: Shooting guard/point guard

  • Height: 6-5

  • Weight: 175

  • College: Iowa State

The Pistons are pretty much starting over, with Blake Griffin fighting a series of injuries. Finding a protege/successor for Derrick Rose as the team’s primary ballhandler makes sense, particularly since Haliburton can play both guard spots.

8. Obi Toppin (New York Knicks)

  • Position: Center/power forward

  • Height: 6-9

  • Weight: 220

  • College: Dayton

Longtime agent Leon Rose now runs the Knicks’ basketball operation. He was a huge believer in Toppin as an agent last fall. Toppin is a proven scorer, but he’s going to struggle defensively.

9. Killian Hayes (Washington Wizards)

  • Position: Point guard

  • Height: 6-5

  • Weight: 176

  • Last played: Ulm (German league)

Much as the Wizards hope John Wall is fully back from injury, grooming France’s Hayes to be his backup/long-term successor would make sense (even with veteran Ish Smith playing well at the point).

10. Patrick Williams (Phoenix Suns)

  • Position: Power forward/small forward

  • Height: 6-8

  • Weight: 225

  • College: Florida State

Charlottean Williams would compete with Cameron Johnson at power forward. But might this pick get traded? The Suns are reportedly interested in acquiring Chris Paul to upgrade at the point.

11. Devin Vassell (San Antonio Spurs)

  • Position: Shooting guard/small forward

  • Height: 6-7

  • Weight: 194

  • College: Florida State

The Spurs finally broke their playoff appearance streak and might not keep DeMar DeRozan for the long haul. Vassell beefs up their options at the wing positions.

12. Tyrese Maxey (Sacramento Kings)

  • Position: Shooting guard

  • Height: 6-3

  • Weight: 198

  • College: Kentucky

Has a strong, long (6-6 wingspan) frame. He has good shooting mechanics, but made only 30% from 3 at Kentucky. The Kings probably can’t afford both Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic, so they could look to draft a shooting guard.

13. R.J. Hampton (New Orleans Pelicans)

  • Position: Point guard

  • Height: 6-5

  • Weight: 185

  • Last played: New Zealand pro

A top U.S. prep player who chose playing overseas over NCAA ball. He would be an upgrade from Frank Jackson as Lonzo Ball’s backup.

14. Jalen Smith (Boston Celtics)

  • Position: Power forward/center

  • Height: 6-10

  • Weight: 225

  • College: Maryland

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge would see Smith as a big-man value pick. Also, Ainge is reportedly looking for a way to convert his three first-round picks into one high pick or impact veteran.

15. Aaron Nesmith (Orlando Magic)

  • Position: Small forward

  • Height: 6-6

  • Weight: 213

  • College: Vanderbilt

It was a small sample (14 games) in his sophomore season, but he shot 52% from 3-point range. In an NBA so focused on shooting-as-spacing that makes him of value to the Magic and anyone else mid-first round.

16. Saddiq Bey (Portland Trail Blazers)

  • Position: Small forward

  • Height: 6-8

  • Weight: 215

  • College: Villanova

Bey, who was born in Charlotte, dramatically improved his 3-point range (from 37% as a freshman to 45% as a sophomore). He has a 7-foot wingspan so he has the body to be a superior defender for his position.

17. Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves)

  • Position: Power forward

  • Height: 6-10

  • Weight: 200

  • College: Washington

His body is similar to older brother Jalen, a Charlotte Hornets forward. He’s improving as a jump-shooter, which is important in an NBA where the power forward is now largely a perimeter player to spread defenses.

18. Precious Achiuwa (Dallas Mavericks)

  • Position: Small/Power forward

  • Height: 6-9

  • Weight: 235

  • College: Memphis

Achiuwa’s powerful body is a big plus, but his skill set has to catch up. He mostly gets by on effort plays and strength. Even in a time of “position-less” basketball, it will take time to figure out how to use him optimally.

19. Kira Lewis (Brooklyn Nets)

  • Position: Point guard

  • Height: 6-3

  • Weight: 170

  • College: Alabama

The second half of the first round is loaded with point guards; this is the start of the run. Lewis’s height and elite quickness allow him to get to the rim regularly. Playing behind Kyrie Irving means he’d be allowed to develop slowly.

20. Tyrell Terry (Miami Heat)

  • Position: Point guard

  • Height: 6-3

  • Weight: 160

  • College: Stanford

The team drafting Terry loves his 40% shooting from 3-point range in his one college season and must accept his slight frame. He’s about 1,000 protein shakes from an NBA body.

21. Desmond Bane (Philadelphia 76ers)

  • Position: Shooting guard

  • Height: 6-5

  • Weight: 22O

  • College: Texas Christian

The rare four-year college player in the first round, Bane shot 43% or better from 3-point range each of his last three seasons. He lacks great quickness or length.

22. Aleksej Pokusevski (Denver Nuggets)

  • Position: Power forward

  • Height: 7-0

  • Weight: 190

  • Where last played: Greek league

This 7-footer is highly skilled and athletic for his size, but his lack of bulk is a big question. The Nuggets have been particularly successful of late scouting and developing Europeans.

23. Cole Anthony (Utah Jazz)

  • Position: Point guard

  • Height: 6-3

  • Weight: 185

  • College: North Carolina

Once thought to be a lottery lock, Anthony underwhelmed in one season with the Tar Heels. Playing for Jazz coach Quin Snyder, a former point guard, could help Anthony improve his feel for when to pass and when to shoot.

24. Leandro Bolmaro (Milwaukee Bucks)

  • Position: Point guard/shooting guard

  • Height: 6-6

  • Weight: 180

  • Where last played: Spanish league

This is a player the Bucks could leave in Europe for a season or two. He didn’t play a lot in Barcelona this season and his numbers reflect that. But he’s a combo guard with size and playmaking ability to bank for the future.

25. Malachi Flynn (OKC Thunder)

  • Position: Point guard

  • Height: 6-2

  • Weight: 185

  • College: San Diego State

Very productive after transferring from Washington State, averaging 17.6 points and 5.1 assists. He’s a tough defender but isn’t big or explosive. He would probably need time in the G-League.

26. Theo Maledon (Boston Celtics)

  • Position: Point guard/shooting guard

  • Height: 6-4

  • Weight: 176

  • Where last played: French league

In a group of mostly small point guards, he stands out with a 6-8 wingspan. With the Celtics holding three first-round picks, this one could easily be traded in a package.

27. Devon Dotson (New York Knicks)

  • Position: Point guard

  • Height: 6-2

  • Weight: 185

  • College: Kansas

The Charlottean has a great first step and tested among the best in this draft class in speed and agility. The questions are his outside shooting (31% from 3-point range last season) and his ball-distribution/playmaking.

28. Josh Green (Los Angeles Lakers)

  • Position: Shooting guard

  • Height: 6-5

  • Weight: 200

  • College: Arizona

Wouldn’t LeBron James welcome a top perimeter defender with a reported 6-10 wingspan? This late in the first round, Green would be a value pick who could be a fringe rotation player by playoff time.

29. Elijah Hughes (Toronto Raptors)

  • Position: Shooting guard

  • Height: 6-6

  • Weight: 215

  • College: Syracuse

A late bloomer who transferred from East Carolina, Hughes is already 22, which could work against his draft stock. More a mid-range scorer than a 3-point threat.

30. Vernon Carey (Boston Celtics)

  • Position: Center/power forward

  • Height: 6-10

  • Weight: 270

  • College: Duke

Carey is an old-school, low-post big man in a league that wants bigs to make jump shots and have the quickness to switch defensively. Was productive at Duke, but his potential seems limited.

31. Tre Jones (Dallas Mavericks)

  • Position: Point guard

  • Height: 6-2

  • Weight: 185

  • College: Duke

Jones could get lost in the glut of point guards in the second half of the first round. He’s a good defender who knows how to set up elite scorers or be a primary option.

32. Udoka Azubuike (Charlotte Hornets)

  • Position: Center

  • Height: 6-11

  • Weight: 260

  • College: Kansas

Kupchak said he can see taking a four-year college player at No. 32. Azubuike is that and averaged 10.5 rebounds as a senior. He needs to get in better shape; he measured 9.6% body fat.

