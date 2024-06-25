NBA mock draft roundup: Final look at projections for Sixers before Round 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

One day away from some answers.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s first round of the NBA draft, here’s a roundup of recent projections for the Sixers at pick No. 16:

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, ESPN

Jared McCain, Duke

Givony: “The Sixers are known to have conducted only a handful of workouts, possibly the fewest of any team drafting in the first round. That info has caused some speculation that this pick could be on the move, depending on which player falls to No. 16.

“Regardless of who is picking, McCain has an easy niche he can fill in the NBA with his scoring versatility, basketball instincts, competitiveness and smarts, making him an attractive option for teams drafting in this range.”

Bryan Kalbrosky, USA Today

Jared McCain, Duke

Kalbrosky: “McCain, an excellent rebounder for his position, is one of the players who was able to improve his draft stock the most during March Madness.

“The ACC All-Rookie spaces the floor very well and he forced closeouts on 29.6 percent of his offensive touches, via Stats Perform, which was among the most of any player included on the latest consensus big board.”

McCain reached 30 points twice in the NCAA tournament, including an 8-for-11 performance beyond the arc in Duke’s win over James Madison. He’s an outstanding shooter with consistent, well-balanced form both off the catch and off the dribble.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Vecenie: “Philadelphia has cleared significant cap space to go star-hunting, so, if the right deal becomes available, this pick could be used to further that goal. … The 76ers will likely take a “best player available” approach under Daryl Morey if they keep the pick.

“Dillingham averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists per game this past season while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3. He maintains control well despite playing at a fast pace, using a bevy of crossovers and well-timed hesitation moves to maximize his speed. Evaluators are confident he’ll be able to separate from his man in the NBA.”

Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Peek: “Dillingham has been dealing with an ankle injury since the combine and will only be able to work out for a select number of teams leading up to the draft. Offensively, he is one of the best players with the ball in his hands and has that dog mentality that teams love. But what's giving teams pause is his work on the defensive end, where he has average footwork and difficulty staying in front of players. If he falls to 16, the Sixers might look to pick him up as the best player available and someone who is used to playing alongside other ball-dominant guards after his one year at Kentucky.”

Morey happily capitalized on Tyrese Maxey’s draft-night slide in 2020, snagging the Kentucky product with the 21st pick. It appears Dillingham’s lack of size might contribute to him dropping past the lottery. He’s 6-foot-1 without shoes and, at 164 pounds, was the lightest player to measure in at the combine.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor

Wasserman: “(Walter) will get pegged with a safe label … a three-and-D 2-guard who can defend both wing positions. The lack of creation and playmaking may make it tougher for teams to picture upside worth a top-10 pick.”

Walter was a high-volume three-point shooter at Baylor, putting up 7.8 long-range jumpers per 40 minutes (and making 34.1 percent).

Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer

Tristan da Silva, Colorado

O’Connor: “Da Silva is one of the safer bets to find success in the NBA because of his two-way abilities, and the Sixers could use his size and versatility no matter what they end up doing in free agency.”

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports

Boone: “Da Silva is a big wing who was a great shooter at Colorado. Da Silva is one of the oldest prospects in the draft. He is also one of the most NBA-ready players because of his ability to score off cuts, catch-and-shoot attempts, dribble handoffs and in isolation.”

Vecenie considers the 23-year-old German the draft’s best cutter. For a playoff team drafting in the back half of Round 1, the hope would be that da Silva could immediately earn rotation minutes, hit open jumpers, and smoothly adapt to a variety of roles.