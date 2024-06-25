NBA mock draft roundup 2024: Who will OKC Thunder pick at No. 12?

The NBA Draft is set to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The OKC Thunder has the No. 12 overall pick in the draft. And since this rookie class doesn't have as many clear-cut top prospects as usual, there's no telling how everything will unfold on draft night.

For the final time, here's who OKC is projected to select based on various mock drafts:

Final 2024 NBA Draft projections for OKC Thunder

ESPN: Tidjane Salaun, Cholet (France)

Jeremy Woo writes: "Salaun has worked out or met with most of the teams in the lottery, as they are intrigued by his impressive physical profile, flashes of shot-making from range and competitiveness. Still 18 years old, it will take him some time to clean up his tendencies and get up to speed, but there's optimism around his future, making him one of the most interesting home run swings in this part of the draft."

James Fletcher III writes: "The beneficiary of the Alex Caruso trade, the Oklahoma City Thunder also alleviated a need before the draft. Adding to the wing depth off the bench could help sustain an increasingly expensive roster."

Ricky O'Donnell writes: "The Kentucky freshman is one of the best shooters in this class — whether he’s on or off the ball — with a quick trigger, deep range, and excellent relocation chops. He’s also one of the best ball handlers and passers in this class. Dillingham is just very small, but OKC has enough size and length to insulate him on the defensive end."

Sporting News: Jared McCain, Duke

Kyle Irving writes: "The Thunder bolstered its backcourt with the Caruso trade, but it still needs more perimeter shooting. McCain is as accurate as anyone in this draft. ... He is a connective playmaker who can play on or off the ball with a skill set that should seamlessly translate to the NBA. Even though he is only 20 years old, McCain plays with poise and confidence that is beyond his age, making him a strong fit for an OKC team that is ahead of schedule."

The Ringer: Zach Edey, Purdue

Kevin O'Connor writes: "Edey addresses Oklahoma City’s need for size and adds a totally different interior ingredient to its offense with his interior scoring, offensive rebounding and screening. And if there’s anyone who can turn his touch into reliable 3-point shooting, it’s assistant coach Chip Engelland."

Washington Post: Nikola Topic, Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

Ben Golliver writes: "Topic, 18, is a natural downhill scorer, and he possesses some of the passing and playmaking the Thunder lost when it sent out Giddey. After initially being regarded as one of this year’s top prospects, the Serbian guard suffered an ACL tear in his left knee that could wind up sidelining him for at least a portion of his rookie season. Overloaded with young talent already, Oklahoma City can afford to play the waiting game."

Yahoo Sports: Carlton "Bub" Carrington, Pittsburgh

Krysten Peek writes: "Carrington was a projected mid-to-late first-round pick all season and has catapulted into the lottery during workouts and team meetings. He has great size and can be productive offensively playing on or off the ball. His shot selection still needs some fine-tuning, but there are a lot of teams in the 10-20 range that love his upside."

