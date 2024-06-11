NBA mock draft projects Cody Williams to join brother in Oklahoma City

USA TODAY Sports’ updated 2024 NBA mock draft has former Colorado men’s basketball forward Cody Williams headed to an intriguing destination.

Draft analysts Jeff Zillgitt and Scooby Axson currently project the Oklahoma City Thunder to select the one-and-done college player with the 12th overall pick, setting up a reunion between Williams and his older brother Jalen. The elder Williams averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game as a second-year player with the Thunder in 2023-24.

Oklahoma City finished the regular season with 57 wins before falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals.

During an injury-riddled true freshman season with the Buffs, Cody Williams averaged 11.9 points while shooting 55.2% from the field. In part due to Williams’ strong perimeter defense, Zillgitt and Axson also see a world in which Colorado’s star forward goes top-10:

Williams’ perimeter defense and scoring ability make him a prime candidate for a top-10 pick. Can get to the rim with ease, and finishes with power although listed at 6-6, 178 pounds. Has 3-point range, and his mid-range game is solid at the college level.

The first round of the 2024 NBA draft is set for June 26.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire