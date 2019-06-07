NBA mock draft: If the Bulls trade back with the Hawks, who might they target? originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

What's the fun in projecting another expected pick at No. 7?

The Brooklyn Nets dumped some salary on to the Atlanta Hawks in their pursuit of two max free agents this summer, and in the process they may have shaken some things up in the NBA Draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Hawks now have the 8th (their own), 10th (from Dallas in the Luka Doncic/Trae Young trade) and 17th (via Brooklyn) picks, in addition to also having three second-round picks (35, 41, 42).

They're an obvious trade-up candidate, and for that reason we're doing this mock draft a little different.

In this scenario, the Hawks deal with the Bulls to move up to No. 7 in exchange for Nos. 10 and 17. The price may seem steep - especially in a class where picks 4-14 are pretty even - but it's what we're going with for now.

The two most recent trades that happened in similar territory were the Blazers trading picks 15 and 20 for No. 10 in 2017, and the Kings dealing with 8th pick for Nos. 13 and 28, a second round pick and Bogdan Bogdanovic in 2016.

That gives the Bulls picks 10 and 17 in the draft. Check out the mock to see who we have them selecting with the pair of first-rounders.