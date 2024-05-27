NBA mock draft has Bulls selecting Tidjane Salaun with 11th pick

As the Chicago Bulls prepare for a summer of potential changes, the 2024 NBA Draft looms large. If they want to plan for the future, nailing their selection will be crucial. In a recent mock draft written by Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Bulls picked up French forward Tidjane Salaun.

“The fast-rising 18-year-old could even crack the top 10, if San Antonio opts to pair him with French countryman Wembanyama,” Lewis wrote. “As it is, he’s closed his season well offensively and looked good in the French LNB playoffs. If the Bulls have finally stopped deluding themselves and are committed to hitting the reset button, they could trade Zach LaVine and find Salaun a long-term development piece.”

As noted by Lewis, Salaun is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the draft, and snagging him would be a great upside swing for the Bulls.

Chicago should be looking to improve their future, and Salaun could help them do just that.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire