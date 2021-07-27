NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Top 5 taking shape, players on the rise
The top five looks to be falling into place with Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham the consensus favorite for the No. 1 overall pick (-5000 at BetMGM), although the Pistons reportedly are not locked in on a pick yet and are still looking at Jalen Green and Evan Mobley. This is the deepest and most talented draft class in recent memory and a few players like James Bouknight, Ziaire Williams and Joshua Primo are climbing up draft boards late.
Here’s a look at Yahoo Sports’ projected first and second rounds of the 2021 draft. The NBA draft is Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.
NOTE: This page will be updated with all trades and any new prospect intel leading up to the NBA draft on Thursday.
UPDATE: A little movement in the lottery with Moses Moody, Alperen Sengun and Ziaire Williams trending up.
1. Detroit Pistons: G Cade Cunningham
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-8, 220 pounds
Class: Freshman
Oklahoma State: 19.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.5 apg
Cunningham worked out for only one team leading up to the draft: the Pistons. Pending any trades on draft night, Cunningham looks to be a lock as the No. 1 pick. The 6-foot-8 point guard did it all during his one season at Oklahoma State and is a player the Pistons can plug in right away in the backcourt with Killian Hayes. With the addition of Cunningham, Detroit is on the right path to rebuilding after having two of the most productive rookies last season in Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.
2. Houston Rockets: G Jalen Green
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 180
G League Ignite: 17.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg
Green has the most upside out of any player in this draft class and held his own when going head-to-head against pros during the G League bubble season. As an elite high school player, Green excelled at getting to the rim whenever he wanted thanks to his speed and athleticism. He made adjustments this past season going up against tougher competition. Green is an underrated passer and had seven assists in one half, showing NBA scouts his versatility. Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are a dream backcourt that will add excitement to this young Rockets team as they begin to rebuild.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers: C Evan Mobley
Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 215
Class: Freshman
USC: 16.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3 bpg
Mobley is the best center in this draft class who can also extend his game to the wing thanks to his incredible ball-handling skills for his 7-foot frame. Mobley led the Pac-12 in blocked shots this season with 95 and can add pressure on opponents in transition when deciding to bring the ball up himself. Mobley will need to add weight to his slight frame but has all the tools to be a franchise-changing center down the road.
4. Toronto Raptors: G Jalen Suggs
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 205
Class: Freshman
Gonzaga: 13.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.5 apg
The Raptors have a strong backcourt with Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, and Suggs can be the future point guard the Raptors eventually build around down the road. Suggs led the Zags to a nearly perfect season as a freshman and is a great playmaker who can play on or off the ball. The only area of development would be his 3-point shot where he averaged only 33.7%.
5. Orlando Magic: F Scottie Barnes
Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 225
Class: Freshman
Florida State: 10.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.3 apg
Even at pick No. 5, Barnes might be the steal of the draft. The 6-foot-8 point-forward is one of the most versatile players this year. He can play positions 1 through 4 and is an excellent on-ball defender thanks to his 7-foot-3 wingspan. The Magic have a ton of young talented guards with Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton, and Barnes is a player who can be plugged in right away on the wing or drop down to four in a smaller lineup.
6. Oklahoma City Thunder: G James Bouknight
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190
Class: Sophomore
UConn: 20.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Bouknight shot up draft boards after strong workouts and interviews over the last month. He's a shifty lead guard who is sneaky bouncy and loves to get to the rim. He was out for six weeks with an elbow injury and recorded two double-doubles in his first few games back. Bouknight needs to improve his outside shooting after shooting just 29% from 3-point range and 44.7% from the field.
7. Golden State Warriors: F Jonathan Kuminga
Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 210
G League Ignite: 15.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg
Kuminga is one of the youngest players in this draft class but also one of the most physically ready for the NBA level. He led the inaugural Ignite team in rebounds, grabbing 93 boards in 13 games. He’s a ball-dominant wing who is great in isolation situations or when the shot clock is winding down. Kuminga will need to work on his shot selection at the next level, shooting only 25% from 3-point range and 39% from the field. Kuminga had pre-draft workouts with the Thunder, Magic, Raptors and Warriors.
8. Orlando Magic: G Josh Giddey
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205
Australia: 10.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 7.5 apg
Giddey led all players in the NBL in assists and was sixth in rebounding. He became the youngest Australian player in the NBL to register a triple-double, and he ended up leading all players in triple-doubles with three for the season. The 6-foot-7 playmaker would be a great guard in the backcourt alongside Fultz, Anthony and Hampton next season.
9. Sacramento Kings: C Alperen Sengun
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 245
Turkey: 19.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg
At only 18 years old, Sengün has had one of the most productive seasons for any teenager playing in a European league. Sengun ranked second in the league in points, rebounds and blocks and moves with fluidity on the court for a player his size.
10. Memphis Grizzlies: G Moses Moody
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 211
Class: Freshman
Arkansas: 17.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg
The Grizzlies sent Jonas Valanciunas and the Nos. 17 and 51 picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe and the Nos. 10 and 40 picks (plus a 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers). The Grizzlies now have solid frontcourt size with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Adams. They were 20th in the league in 3-point shooting, shooting just 35% as a team. Kispert will add consistent outside shooting after being one of the best shooters in college basketball last season. Moody has great size and is an excellent shooter, hitting 58 3-pointers this season and was the SEC Freshman of the Year.
11. Charlotte Hornets: F Ziaire Williams
Ht./Wt: 6-10, 188
Class: Freshman
Stanford: 10.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Williams was inconsistent in his one season at Stanford, but he has excellent shooting mechanics and a tireless work ethic. Williams worked out with Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Green and Malachi Flynn last summer and held his own in drills. With dynamic playmakers like Curry and Thompson, Williams can be inserted into multiple positions on the floor due to his length and athleticism.
12. San Antonio Spurs: F Franz Wagner
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220
Class: Sophomore
Michigan: 12.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.9 apg
Wagner is a 6-foot-9 wing who excelled in mismatch situations last season. He ranked in the 94th percentile in post-up situations, averaging 1.2 points per possession, according to Synergy Sports. Wagner is the younger brother of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner.
13. Indiana Pacers: G Corey Kispert
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 224
Class: Senior
Gonzaga: 19.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg
The 6-foot-7 guard shot 44% from 3-point range and recorded 91 threes (including hitting nine 3-points in a win over Virginia) last season.
14. Golden State Warriors: G Chris Duarte
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190
Class: Senior
Oregon: 17.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
The 6-foot-6 wing shot the ball well for the Oregon Ducks last season, shooting 43% from 3-point range and 53% from the field. Duarte finished the season strong and averaged 22 points and 6.5 assists during the NCAA tournament.
Post Lottery
15. Washington Wizards: G Davion Mitchell
Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 202 |Class: Junior | Baylor: 13.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 5.7 apg
Mitchell is an excellent defender and shot the ball well during the tournament, shooting 51.6% from the field and averaging 5.6 assists per game (including 11 assists in a win over Houston).
16. Oklahoma City Thunder: C Kai Jones
Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 222 | Class: Sophomore | Texas: 8.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg
17. New Orleans Pelicans: G Trey Murphy III
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 206 | Class: Junior | Virginia: 11.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg
18. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Keon Johnson
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 | Class: Freshman | Tennessee: 10.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.4 apg
Johnson broke a 20-year-old record with an amazing vertical jump at the NBA draft combine in June (48 inches). “I knew what the record was and it was a goal of mine coming in to break it, so I was happy to see all my hard work leading up to the draft is paying off,” Johnson said. He is one of the quickest guards in transition and has a great first step off the dribble.
19. New York Knicks: F Jalen Johnson
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 210 | Class: Freshman | Duke: 11.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg
20. Atlanta Hawks: F Day’Ron Sharpe
Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 265 | Class: Freshman | North Carolina: 9.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg
Last year's No. 6 pick, Onyeka Okongwu, just underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The Hawks could be targeting Sharpe for some needed size in frontcourt next season. Reports have surfaced that Sharpe has slimmed down and is shooting better in workouts ahead of the draft.
21. New York Knicks: F Usman Garuba
Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 229 | Spain: 5.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg
22. Los Angeles Lakers: G Cameron Thomas
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 210 | Class: Freshman | LSU: 23.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg
23. Houston Rockets: C Isaiah Jackson
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 206 | Class: Freshman | Kentucky: 8.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg
24. Houston Rockets: G Jaden Springer
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 202 | Class: Freshman | Tennessee: 12.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg
25. Los Angeles Clippers: G Bones Hyland
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 169 | Class: Sophomore | VCU: 19.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg
26. Denver Nuggets: G Joshua Primo
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 189 | Class: Freshman | Alabama: 8.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Primo is the youngest player in this draft class, not turning 19 until December. He was one of the best guards at the NBA draft combine and is a player who could have been a lottery pick next year if he had elected to return to school.
27. Brooklyn Nets: G Tre Mann
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 178 | Class: Sophomore | Florida: 15 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.4 apg
28. Philadelphia 76ers: G Miles McBride
Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 200 | Class: Sophomore | West Virginia: 15.4 ppg, 4.7 apg
29. Phoenix Suns: G Quentin Grimes
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 205 | Class: Junior | Houston: 17.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg
30. Utah Jazz: G Josh Christopher
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 215 | Class: Freshman | Arizona State: 14.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Second Round
31. Milwaukee Bucks: G Ayo Dosunmu
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 194 | Class: Junior | Illinois: 20.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.2 apg
32. New York Knicks: G Jason Preston
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 181 | Class: Junior | Ohio: 15.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 7.6 apg
33. Orlando Magic: F JT Thor
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 205 | Class: Freshman | Auburn: 9.4 ppg, 5 rpg
34. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Sharife Cooper
Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 180 | Class: Freshman | Auburn: 20.2 ppg, 8.1 apg
35. New Orleans Pelicans: C Neemias Queta
Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 248 | Class: Junior | Utah State: 14.7 ppg, 10 rpg, 3 bpg
36. Oklahoma City Thunder: G B.J. Boston
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 188 | Class: Freshman | Kentucky: 12 ppg, 4.5 rpg
37. Detroit Pistons: F Greg Brown
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 206 | Class: Freshman | Texas: 10.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg
38. Chicago Bulls: F Isaiah Todd
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 219 | G League Ignite: 12.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg
39. Sacramento Kings: G Herbert Jones
Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 210 | Class: Senior | Alabama: 10.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg
40. Memphis Grizzlies: F Roko Prkacin
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220 | Croatia: 13.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg
41. San Antonio Spurs: G Daishen Nix
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 225 | G League Ignite: 8.8 ppg, 5.3 apg
42. Detroit Pistons: C Filip Petrusev
Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 235 | Serbia: 23.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg
43. New Orleans Pelicans: G Joel Ayayi
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 | Class: Senior | Gonzaga: 11.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg
44. Brooklyn Nets: C Charles Bassey
Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 235 | Class: Junior | Western Kentucky: 17.6 ppg, 11.8 rpg
45. Boston Celtics: C Sandro Mamukelashvili
Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 240 lbs. | Class: Senior | Seton Hall: 17.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg
46. Toronto Raptors: G Aaron Wiggins
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 | Class: Junior | Maryland: 14 ppg, 5.8 rpg
47. Toronto Raptors: F RaiQuan Gray
Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 269 | Class: Senior | Florida State: 12.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg
48. Atlanta Hawks: G Joe Wieskamp
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 | Class: Junior | Iowa: 15 ppg, 6.6 rpg
49. Brooklyn Nets: F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 230 | Class: Sophomore | Villanova: 15.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg
50. Philadelphia 76ers: G David Johnson
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 210 | Class: Sophomore | Louisville: 12.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.3 apg
51. New Orleans Pelicans: C Jericho Sims
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 250 | Class: Senior | Texas: 8.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg
52. Detroit Pistons: F Kessler Edwards
Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 203 | Class: Junior | Pepperdine: 16.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg
53. New Orleans Pelicans: G David Duke
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 205 | Class: Junior | Providence: 17.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.8 apg
54. Indiana Pacers: G DJ Steward
Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 162 | Class: Freshman | Duke: 13 ppg, 2.4 apg
55. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Austin Reaves
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 206 | Class: Senior | Oklahoma: 17.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.9 apg
56. Charlotte Hornets: G Rokas Jokubaitis
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 195 | Lithuania: 7 ppg, 3.5 apg
57. Charlotte Hornets: F Matthew Hurt
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 232 | Class: Sophomore | Duke: 18.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg
58. New York Knicks: G Duane Washington Jr.
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 197 | Class: Junior | Ohio State: 15.3 ppg, 3 apg
59. Brooklyn Nets: F Aaron Henry
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 210 | Class: Junior | Michigan State: 15.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.5 apg
60. Indiana Pacers: C Luka Garza
Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 243 | Class: Senior | Iowa: 23.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg
