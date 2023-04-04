NBA Mock Draft 7.0 - NCAA Tournament Risers

Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek gives you three names that improved their stock in the NCAA Tournament ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Video Transcript

KRYSTEN PEEK: College basketball has come to an end, and it's officially draft season. The NBA draft is only three months away and although the top three players have separated themselves from the pack, Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Brandon Miller. There were a few players that helped themselves during the NCAA tournament. Let's take a look at three draft risers from the big dance.

First up is UConn sharpshooter, Jordan Hawkins. The 6 foot 5" sophomore was one of the best 3-point shooters in college hoops this year and extended his consistent shooting into the tournament where he was instrumental in Uconn's run. He shot 39% from deep on seven attempts per game during the year and showcased his versatility on his shot creation and also a more consistent jumper off the dribble and pick and roll read. Hawkins is a projected mid to late first round pick in the upcoming draft.

Up next is Kansas State forward, Keyonte Johnson, who made a remarkable comeback after his season ending injury nearly two years ago at Florida. He not only was a major impact at Kansas State this year, but he even got better as a player from when he was a projected first round pick heading into his junior year at Florida. Johnson hit a huge 3 late in the game to go up 5 against Kentucky, and it was an alley oop dunk with under a minute to go in OT against Michigan State that showed scouts that Johnson is not afraid of the big moments when the game is on the line. If Johnson's medical is clear he could sneak into the first round.

And finally, we have Indiana forward, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is incredible during the postseason play. Averaging 25 points in his final five games. The 6 foot 9" senior was one of the only players in college basketball to average 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists this season. And he proved that he can be an instant plug and play guy at the NBA level.

Prior to his big push at the end of the season, Jackson-Davis was a projected mid second round pick but with how productive he was to close out the season, he could sneak up some draft boards and hear his name called earlier than expected. The NBA draft lottery is May 16, where the draft order will finally be set and for continual coverage on all NBA draft prospects and news, keep it right here on Yahoo Sports.