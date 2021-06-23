NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Cade Cunningham will have instant impact for Pistons
Tuesday was Cade Cunningham’s night as the Detroit Pistons received the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Cunningham has been the favored top pick since the midway through the college season and all signs point to Pistons picking Cunningham on July 29. They had early success drafting Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart last year, and Cunningham will be an instant impact guy alongside Killian Hayes next season.
There’s a drop-off after Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley and Jonathan Kuminga round out the top five.
Here’s a look at Yahoo Sports’ first round, post NBA lottery selection.
1. Detroit Pistons: G Cade Cunningham
Ht./Wt: 6-foot-8, 220 pounds
Class: Freshman
Oklahoma State: 20.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.5 apg
Oklahoma State’s social media even dubbed this “Cade Day” on social media as the 6-foot-8 lead guard prepared for Tuesday night. His future was determined by a single ping pong ball, and he celebrated with family and friends as he prepares for the 2021 NBA draft. Cunningham has been working out hard during the pre-draft process in L.A. with his brother, Cannen, and longtime trainer, Ashton Bennings. Cunningham is the heavy favorite for the No. 1 pick and can be plugged in right away in the backcourt alongside a healthy Killian Hayes.
2. Houston Rockets: G Jalen Green
Ht./Wt: 6-6, 186
G League Ignite: 17.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.8 apg
Green has arguably the biggest upside in this draft class, but some teams still think he needs a year or two to develop into a prime-time combo guard in the NBA. Green has been incredible in pre-draft workouts this year and focused on showing NBA scouts he can facilitate for others at a high level during the G League bubble season. Cunningham might have it locked to the Pistons at No. 1, but there are definitely going to be a few teams that take a look at Green, including the Rockets at No. 2 to join Kevin Porter Jr. in the young backcourt.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers: C Evan Mobley
Ht./Wt: 7-0, 210
Class: Freshman
USC: 16.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.0 bpg
Mobley is the best shot-blocker in this draft class and would be a great addition to the Cavaliers at No. 3. His biggest knock during the regular season is that he wasn’t physically tough around the rim. Well, all questions surrounding his toughness were answered in the NCAA tournament when he went right at Oregon’s defense in the Sweet 16. Mobley had 95 blocks this season and would fit right alongside Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt next season.
4. Toronto Raptors: G Jalen Suggs
Ht./Wt: 6-4, 205
Class: Freshman
Gonzaga: 14.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.6 apg
Suggs opted out for the NBA draft combine, but he’s been busy working out in L.A., telling Yahoo Sports earlier this month, “I feel great. Workouts have been going well and I’m excited for the process.” Suggs was one of the best point guards in college basketball this season and gave one of the best NCAA tournament performances ever when he banked in the buzzer-beating, winning shot against UCLA to advance to the championship game.
5. Orlando Magic: F Jonathan Kuminga
Ht./Wt: 6-6, 210
G League Ignite: 15.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg
Despite being one of the youngest players in this draft class, Kuminga remains one of the most NBA-body ready wings heading into next season. He led the Ignite team in rebounds, grabbing 93 boards in 13 games, and is great in isolation situations with the shot clock winding down.
6. Oklahoma City Thunder: F Scottie Barnes
Ht./Wt: 6-9, 227
Class: Freshman
Florida State: 10.3 points, 4.0 rpg, 4.1 apg
Barnes might be one of the biggest sleepers in this draft class. He’s a point-forward who didn’t shoot it that well from 3-point range this season, but he’s a player who knows what it takes to win games down the stretch and helped Florida State close out numerous games this season. It doesn’t take much for NBA teams to look at Leonard Hamilton products in the NBA with Terance Mann, Patrick Williams and Devin Vassell. Barnes is the next great player from Florida State and should not be overlooked at pick No. 6.
7. Golden State Warriors: G Davion Mitchell
Ht./Wt: 6-2, 205
Class: Junior
Baylor: 14 ppg, 5.5 apg
Mitchell is one of the older players in this draft class at 22 years old. With that comes experience and, oh yeah, a national championship. Mitchell was the best player in the NCAA tournament and led the Baylor Bears to their first-ever national title. Mitchell averaged 13.2 points and six assists in the NCAA tournament and is one of the best NBA-ready guards in this draft class. He could be an additional Splash Brother for the Warriors next season.
8. Orlando Magic: G Keon Johnson
Ht./Wt: 6-5, 186
Class: Freshman
Tennessee: 11.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg
Johnson might be the Donovan Mitchell of this draft class with his elite basketball IQ in the open court and his crazy first step off the dribble. Johnson was a little inconsistent during his one season at Tennessee, but the way he spreads the floor caters more to the NBA. He could be the steal of the draft at No. 8.
9. Sacramento Kings: C Kai Jones
Ht./Wt: 6-11, 221
Class: Sophomore
Texas: 8.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Jones was measured at 6-foot-10 in socks, has a 7-foot-1 wingspan and a 9-foot-2 standing reach at the NBA draft combine this week. Also, he registered a 4.7% body fat, so it’s clear he’s been working hard since the college season. Texas has been notorious for producing bigs to the NBA like Jaxson Hayes, Jarrett Allen, Myles Turner and Mo Bamba. Jones is the next generational player to come out of Texas and will be a great long-term addition to the Kings.
10. New Orleans Pelicans: G Josh Giddey
Ht./Wt: 6-8, 205
Adelaide 36ers (Australia’s National Basketball League): 11 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 7.6 apg
The Pelicans can benefit from taking the skilled, passing guard out of Australia in the late lottery. He led all players in the NBL in assists and was sixth in rebounding. Giddey became the youngest Australian player in the NBL to register a triple-double on April 25, and he ended up leading all players in triple-doubles with three for the season.
11. Charlotte Hornets: G Corey Kispert
Ht./Wt: 6-7, 220
Class: Senior
Gonzaga: 18.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg
The NBA is a shooters league, and Kispert can shoot. Even with the disappointing finish the Zags had, Kispert still led the team in 3-point shooting percentage (44%) and was one of the best shooters in the NCAA, knocking down 91 threes this season. There’s a lot to like about the sharpshooter in the late lottery and his draft range is anywhere from Nos. 9-15.
12. San Antonio Spurs: G James Bouknight
Ht./Wt: 6-5, 190
Class: Sophomore
Connecticut: 18.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Bouknight is a solid guard who can contribute minutes right away after his two seasons at Connecticut. He’s a very talented scorer who has no problem creating his own shot and getting into the lane. He was a streaky shooter at times during his sophomore season and shot only 30% from 3-point range. Defensively, he’s one of the best rebounding guards in this draft class and could impact the game the same way Jae’Sean Tate, 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Team, did for Houston during his rookie season.
13. Indiana Pacers: G Moses Moody
Ht./Wt: 6-6, 205
Class: Freshman
Arkansas: 16.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Moody is an excellent shooter from the wing and has great size as an NBA combo guard. He has played alongside great players like Cunningham, Barnes and Day’Ron Sharpe in high school and knows what it takes to win. Moody was a calm, collective guard in his one season at Arkansas and has all the tools to be a great player at the next level.
14. Golden State Warriors: F Jalen Johnson
Ht./Wt: 6-9, 220
Class: Freshman
Duke: 11.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg
The Warriors have struggled with wing depth and versatility in the backcourt all season long. Johnson is a high-risk, high-reward type of player. No one really knows how he’ll pan out as a professional after leaving Duke early after only 13 games.
Post Lottery
15. Washington Wizards: G Ziaire Williams
Ht./Wt: 6-8, 185
Class: Freshman
Stanford: 10.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Williams was listed at 6-foot-9 during the draft combine and could surprise a lot of teams this week after a subpar season at Stanford. The elite wing has been working out in Las Vegas with trainer Joe Abunassar and told Yahoo Sports, “I feel good and I’m ready. I trust the process and the pre-draft process has been great. I’ve been training my whole life for this moment.”
16. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Franz Wagner
Ht./Wt: 6-9, 220 | Class: Sophomore | Michigan: 12.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.0 apg
17. Memphis Grizzlies: C Isaiah Jackson
Ht./Wt: 6-10, 206 | Class: Freshman | Kentucky: 8.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg
18. Oklahoma City Thunder: C Alperen Sengün
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 240 | Besiktas Sompo (Turkey): 23 ppg, 7.3 rpg
19. New York Knicks: G Chris Duarte
Ht./Wt: 6-6, 190 | Class: Senior | Oregon: 17.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.7 apg
20. Atlanta Hawks: G Cameron Thomas
Ht./Wt: 6-4, 210 | Class: Freshman | LSU: 23 ppg, 3.4 rpg
21. New York Knicks: F Usman Garuba
Ht./Wt: 6-8, 229 | Spain (Real Madrid): 5.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg
22. Los Angeles Lakers: G Jaden Springer
Ht./Wt: 6-4, 204 | Class: Freshman | Tennessee: 12.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.9 apg
23. Houston Rockets: C Neemias Queta
Ht./Wt: 7-0, 245 | Class: Junior | Utah State: 14.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg
24. Houston Rockets: G Tre Mann
Ht./Wt: 6-5, 190 | Class: Sophomore | Florida: 16 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.5 apg
25. Los Angeles Clippers: C Charles Bassey
Ht./Wt: 6-11, 235 | Class: Junior | Western Kentucky: 17.6 ppg, 11.6 rpg
26. Denver Nuggets: G Jared Butler
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 | Class: Junior | Baylor: 17.1 ppg, 5.0 apg
27. Brooklyn Nets: F Greg Brown
Ht./Wt: 6-9, 205 | Class: Freshman | Texas: 9.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg
28. Philadelphia 76ers: G Ayo Dosunmu
Ht./Wt: 6-5, 185 | Class: Junior | Illinois: 20.6ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.4 apg
29. Phoenix Suns: G Sharife Cooper
Ht./Wt: 6-0, 180 | Class: Freshman | Auburn: 20.2 ppg, 8.1 apg
There were initial reports that Cooper was measured at 6-foot-3.5 in socks and 6-foot-4.5 in shoes at the NBA draft combine and those numbers came with a lot of skepticism around the NBA. We have yet to determine if it’s a misprint or an incredible growth spurt in the last three months. All questions could be answered in a side-by-side shot with 6-foot-5 guard Tre Mann during the five-on-five scrimmages during the draft combine this week.
30. Utah Jazz: G Trey Murphy III
Ht./Wt: 6-9, 206 | Class: Junior | Virginia: 11.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg
