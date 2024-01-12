NBA mock draft 3.0: French sensation Alexandre Sarr tops list
The men’s college basketball conference schedule is starting to heat up, and the international leagues are well into their seasons.
That means players have had opportunities to impress – or not impress – NBA executives and scouts.
One trend that has been spotted early in the season is the rise of international players, including France’s Alexandre Sarr, whose brother Olivier plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Serbia’s Nikola Topic and France’s Zaccharie Risacher.
The NBA’s G League Ignite has four projected first-round picks, including two lottery picks, and John Calipari continues to bring talent to Kentucky. The Wildcats also have four projected first-round picks on their roster.
Here’s a look at USA TODAY Sports’ NBA mock draft in early January:
2024 NBA mock draft
1. Alexandre Sarr, Perth (Australia) Wildcats
Forward-center, 7-feet-1, 216 pounds, 18 years old
2023-24 stats: 9.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 50.8% FG
2. Nikola Topic, KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
Guard, 6-6, 200, 18
2023-24 stats: 18.6 ppg, 6.9 apg, 3.7 rpg, 52.4% FG (for KK Mega Basket before transfer)
3. Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg (France)
Forward, 6-9, 200, 18
2023-24 stats: 10.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg
4. Ron Holland, G League Ignite
Guard, 6-8, 206, 18
2023-24 stats: 17.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.4 spg, 44.5% FG, 21.4% 3P, 75% FT
5. Isaiah Collier, Southern California
Guard, 6-5, 210, freshman, 19
2023-24 stats: 15.6 ppg, 4.6 apg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 spg, 50.3% FG, 31.9% 3P, 67.1% FT
6. Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor
Guard, 6-5, 195, freshman, 19
2023-24 stats: 15.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.7% FG, 40% 3P, 87.3% FT
7. Cody Williams, Colorado
Forward, 6-8, 190, freshman, 19
2023-24 stats: 14.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 62.3% FG, 60% 3P, 66.7% FT
8. Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite
Forward, 6-10, 209, 19
2023-24 stats: 11.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.4 bpg, 1.1 spg, 41.8% FG, 22.4% 3P, 78.3% FT
9. Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Guard, 6-3, 176, freshman, 19
2023-24 stats: 14.4 ppg, 4.1 apg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 spg, 48% FG, 44% 3P, 78% FT
10. Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
Guard, 6-3, 187, freshman, 19
2023-24 stats: 11.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.1 apg, 2.5 spg, 56% FG, 54% 3P, 87% FT
11. Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Center, 7-0, 248, sophomore, 20
2023-24 stats: 16.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.0 bpg, 1.3 spg, 50.3% FG, 31% 3P, 70.6% FT
12. Ryan Dunn, Virginia
Guard, 6-8, 216, sophomore, 21
2023-24 stats: 9.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 2.1 spg, 53.2% FG, 59.6% FT
13. Tidjane Salaun, Cholet (France)
Forward, 6-9, 205, 18
2023-24 stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.3 spg, 34.7% FG, 30.9% 3P, 73.7% FT
14. Donovan Clingan, UConn
Center, 7-2, 280, sophomore, 19
2023-24 stats: 13.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.0 bpg, 1.3 apg, 63.2% FG, 53.2% FT
15. Stephon Castle, UConn
Guard, 6-6, 215, freshman, 19
2023-24 stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 51.7% FG, 20% 3P, 75% FT
16. Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas
Guard, 6-7, 212, graduate student, 22
2023-24 stats: 20.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.6 spg, 48.4% FG, 36.2% 3P, 83.9% FT
17. Tyler Smith, G League Ignite
Forward, 6-11, 224, 19
2023-24 stats: 13.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 bpg, 47% FG, 38.8% 3P, 68.2% FT
18. Yves Missi, Baylor
Center, 7-0, 235, freshman, 19
2023-24 stats: 10.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.8 bpg, 1.0 spg, 65.9% FG, 50.9% FT
19. Justin Edwards, Kentucky
Guard, 6-8, 203, freshman, 20
2023-24 stats: 9.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.0 spg, 56% FG, 24% 3P, 68% FT
20. Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Guard, 6-6, 213, graduate student, 22
2023-24 stats: 15.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 45.3% FG, 36.1% 3P, 80.4% FT
21. Bobi Klintman, Cairns (Australia) Taipans
Forward, 6-8, 225, 20
2023-24 stats: 10.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 45.5% FG, 36.1% 3P, 80.4% FT
22. Zach Edey, Purdue
Center, 7-4, 300, senior, 21
2023-24 stats: 21.8 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.3 bpg, 63.2% FG, 74.7% FT
23. Tyrese Proctor, Duke
Guard, 6-5, 183, sophomore, 19
2023-24 stats: 9.0 ppg, 4.3 apg, 2.6 rpg, 43.7% FG, 31.9% 3P, 77.3% FT
24. Kel'el Ware, Indiana
Center, 7-0, 242, sophomore, 19
2023-24 stats: 14.7 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 57.5% FG, 65.1% FT
25. Oso Ighodaro, Marquette
Center, 6-11, 235, senior, 21
2023-24 stats: 13.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 61.3% FG, 64.2% FT
26. Trevon Brazile, Arkansas
Forward, 6-10, 220, sophomore, 21
2023-24 stats: 9.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 50% FG, 38.6% 3P, 69.2% FT
27. Trista da Silva, Colorado
Forward, 6-9, 220, senior, 22
2023-24 stats: 15.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 52.4% FG, 36.8% 3P, 83% FT
28. Izan Almansa, G League Ignite
Forward, 6-10, 230, 18
2023-24 stats: 10.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.2 bpg, 54.5% FG
29. D.J. Wagner, Kentucky
Guard, 6-4, 192, freshman, 18
2023-24 stats: 12.4 ppg, 3.5 apg, 2.1 rpg, 1.0 spg, 44% FG, 33% 3P, 73% FT
30. Trey Alexander, Creighton
Guard, 6-4, 190, junior, 20
2023-24 stats: 16.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 45.2% FG, 31.6% 3P, 77.6% FT
