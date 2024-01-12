NBA mock draft 3.0: French sensation Alexandre Sarr tops list

The men’s college basketball conference schedule is starting to heat up, and the international leagues are well into their seasons.

That means players have had opportunities to impress – or not impress – NBA executives and scouts.

One trend that has been spotted early in the season is the rise of international players, including France’s Alexandre Sarr, whose brother Olivier plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Serbia’s Nikola Topic and France’s Zaccharie Risacher.

The NBA’s G League Ignite has four projected first-round picks, including two lottery picks, and John Calipari continues to bring talent to Kentucky. The Wildcats also have four projected first-round picks on their roster.

Here’s a look at USA TODAY Sports’ NBA mock draft in early January:

2024 NBA mock draft

1. Alexandre Sarr, Perth (Australia) Wildcats

Forward-center, 7-feet-1, 216 pounds, 18 years old

2023-24 stats: 9.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 50.8% FG

2. Nikola Topic, KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

Guard, 6-6, 200, 18

2023-24 stats: 18.6 ppg, 6.9 apg, 3.7 rpg, 52.4% FG (for KK Mega Basket before transfer)

3. Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg (France)

Forward, 6-9, 200, 18

2023-24 stats: 10.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg

4. Ron Holland, G League Ignite

Guard, 6-8, 206, 18

2023-24 stats: 17.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.4 spg, 44.5% FG, 21.4% 3P, 75% FT

5. Isaiah Collier, Southern California

Isaiah Collier, a freshman guard for Southern California, is fifth in our NBA mock draft 3.0 rankings.

Guard, 6-5, 210, freshman, 19

2023-24 stats: 15.6 ppg, 4.6 apg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 spg, 50.3% FG, 31.9% 3P, 67.1% FT

6. Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

Guard, 6-5, 195, freshman, 19

2023-24 stats: 15.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 42.7% FG, 40% 3P, 87.3% FT

7. Cody Williams, Colorado

Forward, 6-8, 190, freshman, 19

2023-24 stats: 14.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 62.3% FG, 60% 3P, 66.7% FT

8. Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite

Forward, 6-10, 209, 19

2023-24 stats: 11.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.4 bpg, 1.1 spg, 41.8% FG, 22.4% 3P, 78.3% FT

9. Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Guard, 6-3, 176, freshman, 19

2023-24 stats: 14.4 ppg, 4.1 apg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 spg, 48% FG, 44% 3P, 78% FT

10. Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Guard, 6-3, 187, freshman, 19

2023-24 stats: 11.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.1 apg, 2.5 spg, 56% FG, 54% 3P, 87% FT

11. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Center, 7-0, 248, sophomore, 20

2023-24 stats: 16.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.0 bpg, 1.3 spg, 50.3% FG, 31% 3P, 70.6% FT

12. Ryan Dunn, Virginia

Guard, 6-8, 216, sophomore, 21

2023-24 stats: 9.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 2.1 spg, 53.2% FG, 59.6% FT

13. Tidjane Salaun, Cholet (France)

Forward, 6-9, 205, 18

2023-24 stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.3 spg, 34.7% FG, 30.9% 3P, 73.7% FT

14. Donovan Clingan, UConn

Center, 7-2, 280, sophomore, 19

2023-24 stats: 13.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.0 bpg, 1.3 apg, 63.2% FG, 53.2% FT

15. Stephon Castle, UConn

Guard, 6-6, 215, freshman, 19

2023-24 stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 51.7% FG, 20% 3P, 75% FT

16. Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Guard, 6-7, 212, graduate student, 22

2023-24 stats: 20.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.6 spg, 48.4% FG, 36.2% 3P, 83.9% FT

17. Tyler Smith, G League Ignite

Forward, 6-11, 224, 19

2023-24 stats: 13.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 bpg, 47% FG, 38.8% 3P, 68.2% FT

18. Yves Missi, Baylor

Center, 7-0, 235, freshman, 19

2023-24 stats: 10.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.8 bpg, 1.0 spg, 65.9% FG, 50.9% FT

19. Justin Edwards, Kentucky

Guard, 6-8, 203, freshman, 20

2023-24 stats: 9.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.0 spg, 56% FG, 24% 3P, 68% FT

20. Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Guard, 6-6, 213, graduate student, 22

2023-24 stats: 15.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 45.3% FG, 36.1% 3P, 80.4% FT

21. Bobi Klintman, Cairns (Australia) Taipans

Forward, 6-8, 225, 20

2023-24 stats: 10.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 45.5% FG, 36.1% 3P, 80.4% FT

22. Zach Edey, Purdue

Center, 7-4, 300, senior, 21

2023-24 stats: 21.8 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.3 bpg, 63.2% FG, 74.7% FT

23. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

Guard, 6-5, 183, sophomore, 19

2023-24 stats: 9.0 ppg, 4.3 apg, 2.6 rpg, 43.7% FG, 31.9% 3P, 77.3% FT

24. Kel'el Ware, Indiana

Center, 7-0, 242, sophomore, 19

2023-24 stats: 14.7 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 57.5% FG, 65.1% FT

25. Oso Ighodaro, Marquette

Center, 6-11, 235, senior, 21

2023-24 stats: 13.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 61.3% FG, 64.2% FT

26. Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

Forward, 6-10, 220, sophomore, 21

2023-24 stats: 9.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 50% FG, 38.6% 3P, 69.2% FT

27. Trista da Silva, Colorado

Forward, 6-9, 220, senior, 22

2023-24 stats: 15.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 52.4% FG, 36.8% 3P, 83% FT

28. Izan Almansa, G League Ignite

Forward, 6-10, 230, 18

2023-24 stats: 10.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.2 bpg, 54.5% FG

29. D.J. Wagner, Kentucky

Guard, 6-4, 192, freshman, 18

2023-24 stats: 12.4 ppg, 3.5 apg, 2.1 rpg, 1.0 spg, 44% FG, 33% 3P, 73% FT

30. Trey Alexander, Creighton

Guard, 6-4, 190, junior, 20

2023-24 stats: 16.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 45.2% FG, 31.6% 3P, 77.6% FT

