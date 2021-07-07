NBA mock draft 3.0: Cade Cunningham still a top lock, G-League's Jalen Green vaults to No. 3
The NBA draft is a mere three weeks away.
As the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks vie for the NBA championship this month, teams that were out of title contention will soon look to build their futures with pivotal picks and trades to bolster their respective franchises. This year's class of soon-to-be rookies has no shortage of talent, led by likely top pick Cade Cunningham.
USA TODAY Sports provides a closer look at how everything can unfold on July 29.
Which players are out front to hear their name called early by Adam Silver? A look at the projected first round:
1. Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham • Oklahoma State • Freshman • Point Guard • 6-8 • 220
Cunningham is a lock at this point to be the top pick by Detroit, although reports are swirling that Detroit will target other players. The All-American guard used his freshman season with the Cowboys to show that he's more than just a dynamic playmaker who's built for the NBA physically. Cunningham (20.1 ppg in 2020-21) consistently showed a clutch gene, making several game-winning shots and exuding leadership well beyond his years.
2. Houston Rockets
Evan Mobley • Southern California • Freshman • Center • 7-0 • 215
Mobley's shot blocking ability, length and size position him to make an impact right away for a Houston team rebuilding its identity. But it's his potential as a long-term All-Star at the big man position that's most intriguing. Mobley (4) will need to bulk up to have better strength against NBA bigs.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers
Jalen Green • USA • G-League • Guard • 6-5 • 172
Green has shot up to the No. 3 spot because of how he can give the Cavs much-needed offensive firepower. Green would've been a star in the NCAA but instead opted to play in the G-League. He's not a great decision maker but he's a bucket-getter who can score at will and has the skillset to develop into a formidable combo guard.
4. Toronto Raptors
Jalen Suggs • Gonzaga • Freshman • Point Guard • 6-4 • 205
Suggs is a potential franchise-changing point guard who would be a steal if he's still on the board for the Raptors. His table-topping buzzer-beater in this year's Final Four will live on in March Madness lore, but his freshman season under coach Mark Few saw him blossom into an NBA-ready floor general with poise and smart decision making. Gonzaga's offense caters well to the pro level so Suggs should be ready to make a splash.
5. Orlando Magic
Jonathan Kuminga • Congo • G-League • Small Forward • 6-8 • 205
Another G-Leaguer, Kuminga is an oversized wing with a tall ceiling. He won't be an All-Star right away but has all the intangibles to develop into one. Kuminga averaged 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in the G-League.
6. Oklahoma City Thunder
Scottie Barnes • Florida State • Freshman • Small Forward • 6-9 • 227
Barnes (left) brings raw abilities as a playmaker and versatile defender, but his shooting (27.5% from three) and overall offensive production (10.3 ppg) are not there yet. Put him on the right team and all his growth can come in stride.
7. Golden State Warriors
Davion Mitchell • Baylor • Junior • Point Guard • 6-2 • 205
The key catalyst of the national champion Baylor Bears squad, Mitchell (left) is a do-everything guard who can bolster any NBA team with his ballhawking defense. He's also a capable passer who can stuff the stat sheet without needing to score. He can create and nail threes when he's open or creates for himself. An ideal fit for Golden State alongside an All-Star backcourt.
8. Orlando Magic
Moses Moody • Arkansas • Freshman • Shooting Guard • 6-6 • 205
Moody's defense will make him hard to pass up in the top 10, as he proved to be an excellent perimeter defender for an Elite Eight-finishing Razorbacks team this past March. He's also one of the best spot-up mid-range shooters in the draft.
9. Sacramento Kings
James Bouknight • Connecticut • Sophomore • Shooting Guard • 6-5 • 190
Bouknight (2) gave coach Dan Hurley a go-to scorer every night. In the NBA, Bouknight has all the tools to be a potent scorer — possessing the ability to score both off the ball and with it in his hands.
10. New Orleans Pelicans
Corey Kispert • Gonzaga • Senior • Shooting Guard • 6-7 • 220
Kispert could develop into a Kyle Korver replica. His 44% three-point shooting for a nearly undefeated Gonzaga team was the highlight of his game, but he's also got great instincts on defense and can do the little things to make just about any team in this draft better.
11. Charlotte Hornets
Keon Johnson • Tennessee • Freshman • Shooting Guard • 6-5 • 186
Johnson can develop into an All-Star but he's not ready to come into his own yet, as his offensive prowess still needs some work. He averaged 11.3 ppg for the Volunteers and showed flashes of his true potential in his lone NCAA season.
12. San Antonio Spurs
Josh Giddey • Australia • Forward • 6-8 • 205
Giddey's best asset is his court vision, passing and playmaking. His offense outweighs his mediocre defense, which needs help. But at 18 with pro experience already in Australia, he's got time to hone his craft and adjust to the league's style.
13. Indiana Pacers
Franz Wagner • Michigan • Sophomore • 6-9 • 220
Wagner has size and handle around the perimeter, can knock down three's accurately and play great team defense. His game will parlay much better at the pro level than at Michigan where he was starting to blossom.
14. Golden State Warriors
Kai Jones • Texas • Sophomore • Power Forward • 6-11 • 220
Jones' stat line (8.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg) at Texas won't raise eyebrows, but he's a gamble-type pick based on huge upside.
15. Washington Wizards
Alperen Sengun • Turkey • Center • 6-10 • 240
A standout in the Turkish pro league, the 18-year-old Sengun was the Basketball Super League's MVP. While he'll have a transition from the international game to NBA, particularly on defense, he's got all the tools to excel.
16. Oklahoma City Thunder
Jaden Springer • Tennessee • Freshman • Point Guard • 6-4 • 204
Springer (12.5 ppg, 44% three-point shooting) has the ability to progress into a starting point guard, illustrated by his strong outside shooting at the NCAA level.
17. Memphis Grizzlies
Ziaire Williams • Stanford • Freshman • 6-8 • 185
Williams was on the trajectory of a lottery pick but wasn't very impressive in his lone NCAA season at Stanford. Teams like his ceiling once he gets some reps in the league.
18. Oklahoma City Thunder
Ayo Dosunmu • Illinois • Junior • 6-5 • 200
The USA TODAY Sports national college basketball player of the year in 2020-21, Dosunmu was a triple-double machine who helped the Fighting Illini land a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He's reminiscent of John Wall and Russell Westbrook with his do-everything ability.
19. New York Knicks
Cameron Thomas • LSU • Freshman • Guard • 6-4 • 210
An explosive scorer, Thomas averaged 23 points a game for the Tigers and erupted for a bundle of 30-plus scoring nights. He had the ball in his hands a lot at LSU but he'll have to find a way to make an impact when he's not scoring at will at the pro level.
20. Atlanta Hawks
Isaiah Jackson • Kentucky • Freshman • 6-10 • 205
Jackson's best attribute is his motor in the open court. His athleticism skills around the rim will make him a contributor to any team that selects him. Kentucky coach John Calipari helped fine-tune his craft in one season in Lexington but there's still a long way to go to reach his full potential.
21. New York Knicks
Tre Mann • Florida • Sophomore • Point Guard • 6-5 • 190
Mann is the type of point guard who can play on and off the ball, which could be a nice fit in New York. He shot 40% from beyond the arc at Florida and is used to a physical style.
22. Los Angeles Lakers
Chris Duarte • Oregon • Senior • Shooting Guard • 6-6 • 190
Duarte (5) has shot up on draft boards, making his decision to skip the draft combine a smart one. He's older than most players so he brings a maturity to his game. His size is solid and he shot 38% from three-point range for the Ducks.
23. Houston Rockets
Jalen Johnson • Duke • Freshman • Forward • 6-9 • 220
Johnson didn’t overly impress at Duke but he still got a chance to develop under arguably the greatest coach of all-time and has the skillset to grow into an All-Star.
24. Houston Rockets
Jared Butler • Baylor • Junior • Guard • 6-3 • 195
Butler, the leading scorer of a national champion Baylor squad, improved his assists and playmaking this past season as a first-team All-American. But he's still not a natural point guard and as a combo guard he's undersized.
25. Los Angeles Clippers
Johnny Juzang • UCLA • Sophomore • Shooting guard • 6-6 • 210
The crafty scorer for a surprise Final Four UCLA team this past March Madness, Juzang has length on defense and a hard-nosed knack for playmaking on offense.
26. Denver Nuggets
Miles McBride • West Virginia • Sophomore • Point Guard • 6-2 • 200
McBride averaged 15.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Mountaineers in 2020-21, and has a high basketball IQ that would make him a great asset off the bench for a contending team.
27. Brooklyn Nets
Usman Garuba • Spain • Power Forward • 6-8 • 229
The big man has international experience playing for Real Madrid, but he'll need to develop more because his offense is too raw while his defense will be of use right off the bat. Garuba (16) was born in Madrid, Spain, to Nigerian parents.
28. Philadelphia 76ers
Sharife Cooper • Auburn • Freshman • Point Guard • 6-1 • 180
Cooper's numbers speak volumes, averaging 20.2 points and 8.1 assists per game with the Tigers. He's a multi-dimensional passer and can create for himself, while making open shots. That's a recipe to boost just about any playoff team. His size will get knocked, but so did Fred VanVleet's stature.
29. Phoenix Suns
Nah'shon Hyland • Virginia Commonwealth • Sophomore • Point guard • 6-3 • 175
Hyland could be the steal of this draft, as he possesses Steph Curry and Damian Lillard mid-major-to-NBA-star potential. He averaged 19.5 points for the Rams in a breakout season.
30. Utah Jazz
Josh Christopher • Arizona State • Freshman • Guard • 6-5 • 215
Christopher didn't have a major national spotlight last season as the Sun Devils underachieved, but he made great strides as a freshman and is a natural scorer who can slash to the rim with ease.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA mock draft 3.0: G-League's Jalen Green vaulting up the board