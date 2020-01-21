NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Celtics add more frontcourt depth

BOSTON - In the world of college basketball, this is about that time when teams and players start to heat up in order to make a strong push towards March Madness.

And as they play better and gain more notoriety, the end result is often their stock in the eyes of NBA executives, also taking a bit of a bump too.

For Danny Ainge, the next several months will be busy on multiple fronts.

Not only are the Celtics fighting for playoff positioning in a crowded Eastern Conference field of contenders, Boston could also have three first-round picks in this June's draft. That means a lot of college studs and international prospects to scout.

Here's a look at some of the top college players likely headed to the NBA next season, as well as a host of international talent that will also be in the draft-day mix in June.

