As we begin the New Year, it's a good time to check in where things stand with some of the top prospects available in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Most college teams have played around 15 games as they get ready to begin the meat of their conference schedules. But instead of providing more clarity on which players will wind up at the top of the lottery, NBA talent evaluators have been hit with a number of unexpected obstacles.

Top big man prospect James Wiseman decided not to return to Memphis while serving a 12-game NCAA suspension for accepting improper benefits. Wiseman announced he was going to sign with an agent and start preparing for the draft, bringing an end to his college career after just three games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Meanwhile, projected top 10 picks Cole Anthony, LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton have all been sidelined with injuries that could force them to miss most or all of their seasons, forcing scouts to make their evaluations on a much smaller body of work than expected.

So, who's No. 1? It appears this year's draft will be more heavily influenced by team needs rather than elite potential because of the lack of franchise-changing talent at the top of the draft.

Of course, several players could emerge during conference and postseason tournament play as potential NBA stars, but for now, the picture at the top of the draft is murkier than ever.

With that said, here's our Mock Draft 2.0.

Attention Dish and Sling customers! You have lost your Bulls games on NBC Sports Chicago. To switch providers, visit mysportschicago.com.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

NBA Mock Draft 2.0: The race for the No. 1 overall pick is wide open originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago