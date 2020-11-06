NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Questions surround Warriors and LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball drives against Sydney's Jae'Sean Tate while playing for Illawarra in the Australian Basketball League last season. (Rick Rycroft / Associated Press)

While the NBA and its players union try to finalize a plan this week to start the 2020-21 season, one thing we've known for certain is the 2020 NBA draft will be Nov. 18.

Here’s a look at where we think things could be headed when the draft is held remotely:

1. Minnesota: Anthony Edwards, SG, 6-5, 225, Georgia

The Timberwolves have to be thrilled to have the No. 1 pick — their core is close to being complete — and with this pick they can find the right pairing for Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Scouts love Edwards' size, strength and ability to get his own shot. He’s a streaky shooter who needs to improve his selection, but he’s the most logical choice for the Timberwolves.

2. Golden State: James Wiseman, C, 7-1, 240, Memphis

Teams as good as the Warriors almost never pick this high in the draft. They have a lot of options (some people say they really like Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton), but the smart money is on Wiseman, the center of the Warriors' future. He can dominate at the rim on both ends of the court and is skilled enough to eventually be a focal point on offense. Of course, a trade could be an option as the Warriors want to get right back to the NBA Finals after a lost season because of injuries.

3. Charlotte: LaMelo Ball, PG, 6-6, 181, U.S.

The Hornets are rumored to be in the market for a center, and Wiseman would be perfect. But if he’s off the board, would they look elsewhere for the big man they need? They’ve got point guards in Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham, but neither of those players should keep you from taking Ball, maybe the most talented player in the draft. He’s perfect for the NBA pick-and-roll and can stretch defenses with his range. His defense is bad, but with effort and reps, there’s room for growth.

4. Chicago: Obi Toppin, 6-9, 220, PF, Dayton

Toppin gives the Bulls a do-it-all offensive big, a player with a lot of bounce to catch lobs while still having great touch from outside the three-point line. The Bulls have invested a lot of draft capital in bigs with limited success, but Toppin could pair with either Lauri Markkanen or Wendell Carter Jr. He’ll probably never affect games defensively, but he showed at Dayton that he’s the real deal on offense.

5. Cleveland: Deni Avdija, SF, 6-9, 215, Israel

Scouts love Avdija’s all-around game, and in a perfect world he’d join a team that doesn’t need him to be a first (or maybe even a second) option on offense. The strengths in Avdija’s game are spread more evenly, with the biggest questions surrounding his ability to take over games. Cleveland has two guards in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland willing to take those shots. A playmaking wing would be a good fit.

6. Atlanta: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, 6-5, 175, Iowa State

Haliburton’s skills pair perfectly with Trae Young. He’s comfortable playing off the ball and good enough defensively to help cover for Young’s deficiencies on that side of the ball. And when the Hawks need another playmaker, Haliburton is more than comfortable running an offense.

7. Detroit: Patrick Williams, SF, 6-8, 225, Florida State

Some scouts and executives believe Williams has a promise to the Pistons if he’s still on the board here. Detroit must like Williams’ combination of measurables, potential and youth, an ideal complementary player to any rotation. He wasn’t that productive last season, but Williams’ athleticism and two-way potential is eye-catching.

8. New York: Onyeka Okongwu, C, 6-9, 245, USC

Okongwu might not be on the board this late — he’s got fans much higher in the draft because of his potential to be a dominant defensive big man. He’s a prototypical modern center who can defend at the rim and on the perimeter in switches.

9. Washington: Isaac Okoro, SF, 6-6, 225, Auburn

Okoro is a high-impact defender, the kind of player who helps you win with his willingness to dedicate himself to slowing the other team’s top player. He’s a smart player on offense and can play off of talent. There are questions about his shooting and, ultimately, scoring abilities.

10. Phoenix: Killian Hayes, PG, 6-5, 192, France

Hayes has great size for a point guard and has shown plus instincts when it comes to running a team while playing in Germany. The Suns can’t have enough guys willing to put the ball in Devin Booker's and Deandre Ayton’s hands.

Story continues