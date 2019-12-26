We're used to seeing Golden State near the top, but not like this!

In what can best be described as a redshirt year for the Warriors and their injury-ladened, but still star-studded roster, Golden State is poised to be among the favorites when it comes to landing the top overall pick in the 2020 draft despite their rousing win over Houston on Christmas Day.

But unlike last season when Zion Williamson was far and away the top overall pick regardless of who wound up picking first, the 2020 No. 1 selection is not a no-brainer decision.

Because for all the strengths that the top overall picks bring to the game, most of the top candidates have their share of warts, too.

And that will only add to the fluidity of what will be a barrage of mock drafts in the coming months.

NBA Mock Draft 1.0: What could Boston do with three first-round picks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston