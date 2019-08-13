Michael Porter Jr. may have accidentally posted Adam Silver's phone number to snapchat
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. may have just revealed NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s personal cell phone number — and he’s yet to even play a single game in the league.
Porter posted a picture of what appeared to be Silver speaking on a stage to a group of players with his contact information on a screen behind him to his personal Snapchat account on Tuesday. Silver’s email office phone number and cell phone number were clearly visible on the screen.
Porter quickly deleted the picture, but by then it was too late.
Sooooo... Michael Porter Jr. just posted Adam Silver’s cell number on Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/hVP58H6ZzX
— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) August 13, 2019
Though it’s not clear if that number is actually Silver’s — it went straight to voicemail when called — fans still had plenty of jokes about the incident on social media.
And, naturally, they had plenty to text him about, too.
HE JUST RESPONDED TO ME LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/dEGFQU8AxX
— Semi 🐝 (@Semi_Swoljeleye) August 13, 2019
@AndrewDBailey I’m fighting the real fight! pic.twitter.com/2aV4Wu0nSE
— Josh Patterson (@Joshpatty4) August 13, 2019
Y’all thought Rich Paul was powerful, Michael Porter Jr made the commissioner change his email address and phone number in one social media message
— B.C. (@yesthatbc) August 13, 2019
Adam silver reading all of NBA twitters texts pic.twitter.com/JrfjkV7sIi
— Gianni (@frange_27) August 13, 2019
— el garto (@BimboColes2000) August 13, 2019
Need Adam Silver to make some moves pic.twitter.com/05HK8alTQR
— Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) August 13, 2019
— Andrew (@Gucci_Gotch) August 13, 2019
— Petty Rocket/Russ Skeptic (@PettyRocket) August 13, 2019
— mary (@Melllenz) August 13, 2019
Adam Silver when he checked his phone after the presentation. pic.twitter.com/AYdJebwzre
— mars🤴🏾 (@ayoknicks) August 13, 2019
@terance_mann we got your back pic.twitter.com/xmJed9i5D6
— Degen’s #1 fan (@DegenSZN) August 13, 2019
— Son of Boban (@bobanmarjonavic) August 13, 2019
If that really is Silver’s phone number, he’s likely had it shutdown by now — and is probably scheduling a meeting with Porter.
More from Yahoo Sports: