Michael Porter Jr. may have accidentally posted Adam Silver's phone number to snapchat

The NBA commissioner may want to change his phone number — and quickly. (AP/Kevin Hagen)

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. may have just revealed NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s personal cell phone number — and he’s yet to even play a single game in the league.

Porter posted a picture of what appeared to be Silver speaking on a stage to a group of players with his contact information on a screen behind him to his personal Snapchat account on Tuesday. Silver’s email office phone number and cell phone number were clearly visible on the screen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Porter quickly deleted the picture, but by then it was too late.

Sooooo... Michael Porter Jr. just posted Adam Silver’s cell number on Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/hVP58H6ZzX — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) August 13, 2019

Though it’s not clear if that number is actually Silver’s — it went straight to voicemail when called — fans still had plenty of jokes about the incident on social media.

And, naturally, they had plenty to text him about, too.

HE JUST RESPONDED TO ME LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/dEGFQU8AxX — Semi 🐝 (@Semi_Swoljeleye) August 13, 2019

Story continues

Y’all thought Rich Paul was powerful, Michael Porter Jr made the commissioner change his email address and phone number in one social media message — B.C. (@yesthatbc) August 13, 2019

Adam silver reading all of NBA twitters texts pic.twitter.com/JrfjkV7sIi — Gianni (@frange_27) August 13, 2019

Need Adam Silver to make some moves pic.twitter.com/05HK8alTQR — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) August 13, 2019

Adam Silver when he checked his phone after the presentation. pic.twitter.com/AYdJebwzre — mars🤴🏾 (@ayoknicks) August 13, 2019

If that really is Silver’s phone number, he’s likely had it shutdown by now — and is probably scheduling a meeting with Porter.

More from Yahoo Sports: