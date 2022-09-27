NBA Media Day roundup: Zion looking fit, Ayton sounding reserved, more

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day

Most of the NBA conducted media day on Monday — some moments turned our head.

Here’s what you need to know from media day around the league — just the highlights. This does not include anything on the Nets — there’s a separate story on them — or the Lakers (there will be a story Tuesday morning out of Lakers’ media day).

• The reports of Zion Williamson being in the best shape of his career appear to be true. HoodieBev has the recipts.

Zion last season vs this season pic.twitter.com/IKufgl7Hje — HoodieBev  (@HoodieBev) September 26, 2022

"I feel like I'm at my best right now… Moving faster, jumping higher. I feel great." –@Zionwilliamson pic.twitter.com/8GPlRBsxnl — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 26, 2022

We’ll see if this translates to the court — there’s a lot of pressure on him — but Zion looks like he’s put in the work.

• Speaking of players who looked in better shape, James Harden looked slimmed down. He joked he lost 100 pounds, but he also talked about his diet and exercise regimen.

James Harden was asked how much weight he lost. He joked 100 pounds, but also spoke about his off season regimen. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/VQj6AMCWzo — Dave Uram (@MrUram) September 26, 2022

• Deandre Ayton got a four-year, $132.9 million contract extension this summer, but not because the Suns were handing it out. Ayton had to get the Pacers to make the offer (which is why he doesn’t have a five-year deal) and then the Suns matched it. Ayton is a guy with a usually upbeat personality, but when asked about his new contract, it was a short answer and a low-key tone.

Story continues

Suns center Deandre Ayton kept his answer short when he was asked about the team matching the Pacers' offer sheet. pic.twitter.com/SmRToIUYDQ — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) September 26, 2022

Coach Monty Williams and All-Star Devin Booker both talked about how they expect Ayton to use the contract as motivation and come out with a monster season. We’ll be watching.

• The Suns’ players and coach had to all answer the “what did you think of the Robert Sarver investigation report?” question, and the answers were unanimous — they were disgusted, saddened, and felt for those (especially the women) who had to deal with his behavior. They also to a man said they had no idea (which, at least before the original ESPN report, may have been true; how he acted around players and those on the business side appears to be different).

Monty Williams addressing the usage of the N-Word as Robert Sarver was found having used it. He said using the word is unacceptable even when you use it in repeat mode. #Suns pic.twitter.com/qKIeGX1EGl — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) September 26, 2022

• All the Celtics were asked about their former coach Ime Udoka’s season-long suspension, and Marcus Smart summed up the sentiments well — “it’s been hell.” They were caught off guard like much of the NBA was. That said, to a man, they backed interim coach Joe Mazzulla.

"It's been hell for us… these last couple days for us have been confusing." Marcus Smart reacts to Ime Udoka's suspension, and Joe Mazzulla stepping in as interim head coach pic.twitter.com/IwD4YJCDco — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 26, 2022

• With P.J. Tucker out in Miami there has been a lot of talk about Jimmy Butler playing the four, especially to close games. Butler himself shot that down, saying he is not a four.

Jimmy Butler says he could play power forward "if they absolutely need." Adds, "But I'm not playing the four." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 26, 2022

The Heat continue to look for a trade for a four, but may not have one to start the season.

• At his end-of-season media session last May, Pat Riley said Kyle Lowry needed to show up in better shape this season. It appears Lowry did, but did it motivate him? “It’s whatever… everyone has their opinion.”

• It’s not media day unless Kawhi Leonard is laughing.

Your new Kawhi Leonard media day laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/8hgdmP6QUQ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 26, 2022

As for Leonard and load management this season, coach Tyronne Lue said he would play it by ear. But also, expect some.

"We gotta be smart about the situation and with the process. We know he feels great. We'll know tomorrow, get a better gauge on how he feels and go from there." Ty Lue on the plan for Kawhi Leonard starting with camp tomorrow. #Clippers — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 26, 2022

Check out more on the Pelicans

Zion, Nash, Davis: Seven players, coaches who enter NBA season under pressure Hop aboard the Zion hype bandwagon: His trainer says he’s ‘in... Wild stat: Eight teams control 85 first-round picks over next seven years

NBA Media Day roundup: Zion looking fit, Ayton sounding reserved, more originally appeared on NBCSports.com